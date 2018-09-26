Linares vs Cotto; Golden Boy Fight Night to be streamed live on Facebook

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Former three-division world champion Jorge “El Niño de Oro” Linares (44-4, 27 KOs) hosted a media workout at Westside Boxing Club today ahead of his 12-round bout against Abner “Pin” Cotto (23-3, 12 KOs) in the main event of the Sept. 29 edition of Golden Boy Fight Night on Facebook Watch at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. “Ruthless” Romero Duno (17-1, 14 KOs), who will fight in the co-main event, also attended.

Here is what fighters from the Sept. 29 card had to say at the workout:

JORGE LINARES, Former Three-Division World Champion:

“I’ve prepared very well for this fight. I’m training with Jorge Zerpa for this fight. He isn’t a new trainer. In fact, we were together 11 years ago when I fought for my first world title against Oscar “El Chololo” Larios in Las Vegas. We’re working on a lot of things, but mostly we’ve been reviewing and going back to an old school style of training. I’m not changing my style, just adding some things. I had been thinking about moving to 140 pound for some time. When the opportunity to fight Lomachenko came, I took the fight at 135 pounds even though it was already difficult to do so. If I were to get the opportunity to fight him again, I would drop to 135 pounds, but for now I’ll look for more opportunities at 140 pounds. A fight with Mikey Garcia or Jose Ramirez would be excellent, but I need to get stay focused on the opponent in front of me. I know Abner Cotto is tough. He knows how to fight on the inside and the outside. I know he will work hard to give a great fight this Saturday.”

ROMERO DUNO, Lightweight Contender:

“I’m happy to comeback and make my way to a title fight. I’ve been working very hard and I’m very prepared for the victory. I’m excited to come back to Fantasy Springs again to score a great victory.”

NABF Bantamweight Champion Oscar “El Jaguar” Negrete (18-1, 7 KOs) and Joshua “The Professor” Franco (14-1, 7 KOs), who will headline the Oct. 4 edition of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN in a 10-round fight at the Hangar at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, Calif., also participated in today’s workout, along with Jousce “Tito” Gonzalez (8-0, 8 KOs), who will face Ivan “Striker” Delgado (12-1-1, 5 KOs) in the night’s TV opener.

Here is what fighters from the Oct. 4 card had to say at the workout:

OSCAR NEGRETE, NABF Bantamweight Champion:

“It’s great to come back to defend my NABF Title for the first time. It’s the first title I have won as a professional, so I have to defend it. Franco is a tough opponent. I’ve seen him fight and have followed him through his career. However, I have the experience to beat him, especially after fighting some of the best in the world, including Rey Vargas. I like to give great shows and I like to win, so this fight will not be an exception.”

JOSHUA FRANCO, Bantamweight Prospect:

“I’m thankful to Golden Boy for the opportunity. It’s great because it shows that they have the confidence in me to face a good fighter like Negrete and they know I will do good. I know who Negrete is. I’ve seen him fight before, and he’s seen me fight before too. It’s a fight I knew would happen some day. He’s a dangerous fighter. He’s hungry and he doesn’t stop coming forward, so it will be a tough fight.”

JOUSCE GONZALEZ, Super Featherweight Prospect:

“It’s been a dream to fight for Golden Boy Promotions. I always felt it was the pinnacle of boxing, so it’s been a dream. Now that I’m signed with them, I’m taking advantage of this. I want to make sure I make Golden Boy proud and show them that they made the right choice in trusting me. I know about my opponent, Ivan Delgado. I know that he was with Golden Boy. He’s on the outside looking in for a reason. He’s trying to get back in, but I won’t let him.”

