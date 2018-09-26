TwitterFacebook

Transnational Boxing Rankings – September 25

26 September 2018
Transnational Boxing Rankings
Weekly Rankings
18 September 2018/MW Succession/P4P

* = new entry

Heavyweight
Champion: Open
1. Anthony Joshua
2. Deontay Wilder
3. Dillian Whyte
4. Luis Ortiz
5. Alexander Povetkin
6. Jarrell Miller
7. Dereck Chisora
8. Tyson Fury
9. Joseph Parker
10. Adam Kownacki

Cruiserweight
Champion: Oleksandr Usyk
1. Mairis Breidis
2. Murat Gassiev
3. Krzysztof Glowacki
4. Yunier Dorticos
5. Maksim Vlasov
6. Andrew Tabiti
7. Konstatin Bejenaru
8. Matuesz Masternak
9. Kevin Lerena
10. Ilunga Makabu

Light Heavyweight
Champion Adonis Stevenson
1. Eleider Alvarez
2. Badou Jack
3. Dmitry Bivol
4. Sergey Kovalev
5. Sullivan Barrera
6. Oleksandr Gvozdk
7. Joe Smith Jr.
8. Artur Beterbiev
9. Marcus Browne
10. Anthony Yarde

Super Middleweight
Champion: Open
1. George Groves
2. Gilberto Ramirez
3. Anthony Dirrell
4. Chris Eubank Jr.
5. David Benavidez
6. Jose Uzcategui
7. James DeGale
8. Callum Smith
9. Rocky Fielding
10. Avni Yildirim *
Lolenga Mock (10) exits with loss

Middleweight
Champion: Saul Alvarez
1. Gennady Golovkin
2. Billy Joe Saunders
3. Daniel Jacobs
4. Jermall Charlo
5. David Lemieux
6. Sergiy Derevyanchenko
7. Ryoto Murata
8. Martin Murray
9. Demetrius Andrade
10. Walter Kautondokwa

Junior Middleweight
Champion: Open
1. Jarrett Hurd
2. Jermell Charlo
3. Erislandy Lara
4. Jaime Munguia
5. Brian Castano
6. Julian Williams
7. Maciej Sulecki
8. Michel Soro
9. Kell Brook
10. Patrick Teixeira

Welterweight
Champion: Open
1. Errol Spence Jr.
2. Shawn Porter
3. Terence Crawford
4. Manny Pacquiao
5. Danny Garcia
6. Kudratillo Abdukakhorov
7. Yordenis Ugas ↑ from 8
8. Carlos Adames
9. Jessie Vargas
10. Amir Khan

Junior Welterweight
Champion: Mikey Garcia
1. Regis Prograis
2. Jose Carlos Ramirez ↑ from 6
3. Josh Taylor
4. Adrien Broner
5. Kiryl Relikh
6. Viktor Postol
7. Antonio Orozco ↓ from 4
8. Maurice Hooker
9. Eduard Troyanovsky
10. Ivan Baranchyk

Lightweight
Champion: Open
1. Vasyl Lomachenko
2. Mikey Garcia
3. Jorge Linares
4. Jose Pedraza
5. Robert Easter Jr.
6. Richard Commey
7. Anthony Crolla
8. Luke Campbell
9. Raymundo Beltran
10. Yvan Mendy

Junior Lightweight
Champion: Open
1. Miguel Berchelt
2. Gervonta Davis
3. Alberto Machado
4. Francisco Vargas
5. Miguel Roman
6. Masayuki Ito
7. Tevin Farmer
8. Jezreel Corrales
9. Shavkatdhon Rakhimov
10. Eduardo Hernandez

Featherweight
Champion: Open
1. Leo Santa Cruz
2. Carl Frampton
3. Gary Russell Jr.
4. Josh Warrington
5. Oscar Valdez
6. Joseph Diaz Jr.
7. Abner Mares
8. Lee Selby
9. Jesus M. Rojas
10. Scott Quigg

Junior Featherweight
Champion: Guillermo Rigondeaux
1. Isaac Dogboe
2. Rey Vargas
3. Daniel Roman
4. TJ Doheny
5. Jessie Magdaleno
6. Ryosuke Iwasa
7. Shingo Wake
8. Diego De La Hoya
9. Gavin McDonnell
10. Franklin Manzanilla *
Yukinori Oguni (10) exits due to inactivity

Bantamweight
Champion: Open
1. Naoya Inoue
2. Ryan Burnett
3. Zolani Tete
4. Zhanat Zhakiyanov
5. Juan Carlos Payano
6. Liborio Solis
7. Emmanuel Rodriguez
8. Lee Haskins
9. Takuma Inoue
10. Jamie McDonnell

Junior Bantamweight
Champion: Srisaket Sor Rungvisai
1. Juan Francisco Estrada
2. Jerwin Ancajas
3. Khalid Yafai
4. Kazuto Ioka
5. Roman Gonzalez ↑ from 6
6. Rau’shee Warren
7. Andrew Moloney
8. McWilliams Arroyo
9. Donnie Nietes
10. Rex Tso

Flyweight
Champion: Open
1. Cristofer Rosales
2. Sho Kimura
3. Daigo Higa
4. Moruti Mthalane
5. Artem Dalakian
6. Juan Carlos Reveco
7. Masayuki Kuroda
8. Andrew Selby
9. Muhammad Waseem
10. Vincent Legrand

Junior Flyweight
Champion: Open
1. Ken Shiro
2. Hekkie Budler
3. Carlos Canizales
4. Ryoichi Taguchi
5. Milan Melindo
6. Felix Alvarado
7. Edward Heno
8. Tetsuya Hisada
9. Angel Acosta
10. Jose Argumedo

Strawweight
Champion: Open
1. Wanheng Menayothin
2. Knockout CP Freshmart
3. Hiroto Kyoguchi
4. Byron Rojas
5. Joey Canoy
6. Simphiwe Khonco
7. Vic Saludar
8. Tsubasa Koura
9. Melvin Jerusalem
10. Tatsuya Fukuhara

P4P
1. Vasyl Lomachenko
2. Terence Crawford
3. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai
4. Oleksandr Usyk
5. Mikey Garcia
6. Saul Alvarez *
7. Naoya Inoue
8. Gennady Golovkin
9. Leo Santa Cruz
10. Errol Spence Jr.
Anthony Joshua bumped out

