Transnational Boxing Rankings – September 25
Weekly Rankings
18 September 2018/MW Succession/P4P
* = new entry
Heavyweight
Champion: Open
1. Anthony Joshua
2. Deontay Wilder
3. Dillian Whyte
4. Luis Ortiz
5. Alexander Povetkin
6. Jarrell Miller
7. Dereck Chisora
8. Tyson Fury
9. Joseph Parker
10. Adam Kownacki
Cruiserweight
Champion: Oleksandr Usyk
1. Mairis Breidis
2. Murat Gassiev
3. Krzysztof Glowacki
4. Yunier Dorticos
5. Maksim Vlasov
6. Andrew Tabiti
7. Konstatin Bejenaru
8. Matuesz Masternak
9. Kevin Lerena
10. Ilunga Makabu
Light Heavyweight
Champion Adonis Stevenson
1. Eleider Alvarez
2. Badou Jack
3. Dmitry Bivol
4. Sergey Kovalev
5. Sullivan Barrera
6. Oleksandr Gvozdk
7. Joe Smith Jr.
8. Artur Beterbiev
9. Marcus Browne
10. Anthony Yarde
Super Middleweight
Champion: Open
1. George Groves
2. Gilberto Ramirez
3. Anthony Dirrell
4. Chris Eubank Jr.
5. David Benavidez
6. Jose Uzcategui
7. James DeGale
8. Callum Smith
9. Rocky Fielding
10. Avni Yildirim *
Lolenga Mock (10) exits with loss
Middleweight
Champion: Saul Alvarez
1. Gennady Golovkin
2. Billy Joe Saunders
3. Daniel Jacobs
4. Jermall Charlo
5. David Lemieux
6. Sergiy Derevyanchenko
7. Ryoto Murata
8. Martin Murray
9. Demetrius Andrade
10. Walter Kautondokwa
Junior Middleweight
Champion: Open
1. Jarrett Hurd
2. Jermell Charlo
3. Erislandy Lara
4. Jaime Munguia
5. Brian Castano
6. Julian Williams
7. Maciej Sulecki
8. Michel Soro
9. Kell Brook
10. Patrick Teixeira
Welterweight
Champion: Open
1. Errol Spence Jr.
2. Shawn Porter
3. Terence Crawford
4. Manny Pacquiao
5. Danny Garcia
6. Kudratillo Abdukakhorov
7. Yordenis Ugas ↑ from 8
8. Carlos Adames
9. Jessie Vargas
10. Amir Khan
Junior Welterweight
Champion: Mikey Garcia
1. Regis Prograis
2. Jose Carlos Ramirez ↑ from 6
3. Josh Taylor
4. Adrien Broner
5. Kiryl Relikh
6. Viktor Postol
7. Antonio Orozco ↓ from 4
8. Maurice Hooker
9. Eduard Troyanovsky
10. Ivan Baranchyk
Lightweight
Champion: Open
1. Vasyl Lomachenko
2. Mikey Garcia
3. Jorge Linares
4. Jose Pedraza
5. Robert Easter Jr.
6. Richard Commey
7. Anthony Crolla
8. Luke Campbell
9. Raymundo Beltran
10. Yvan Mendy
Junior Lightweight
Champion: Open
1. Miguel Berchelt
2. Gervonta Davis
3. Alberto Machado
4. Francisco Vargas
5. Miguel Roman
6. Masayuki Ito
7. Tevin Farmer
8. Jezreel Corrales
9. Shavkatdhon Rakhimov
10. Eduardo Hernandez
Featherweight
Champion: Open
1. Leo Santa Cruz
2. Carl Frampton
3. Gary Russell Jr.
4. Josh Warrington
5. Oscar Valdez
6. Joseph Diaz Jr.
7. Abner Mares
8. Lee Selby
9. Jesus M. Rojas
10. Scott Quigg
Junior Featherweight
Champion: Guillermo Rigondeaux
1. Isaac Dogboe
2. Rey Vargas
3. Daniel Roman
4. TJ Doheny
5. Jessie Magdaleno
6. Ryosuke Iwasa
7. Shingo Wake
8. Diego De La Hoya
9. Gavin McDonnell
10. Franklin Manzanilla *
Yukinori Oguni (10) exits due to inactivity
Bantamweight
Champion: Open
1. Naoya Inoue
2. Ryan Burnett
3. Zolani Tete
4. Zhanat Zhakiyanov
5. Juan Carlos Payano
6. Liborio Solis
7. Emmanuel Rodriguez
8. Lee Haskins
9. Takuma Inoue
10. Jamie McDonnell
Junior Bantamweight
Champion: Srisaket Sor Rungvisai
1. Juan Francisco Estrada
2. Jerwin Ancajas
3. Khalid Yafai
4. Kazuto Ioka
5. Roman Gonzalez ↑ from 6
6. Rau’shee Warren
7. Andrew Moloney
8. McWilliams Arroyo
9. Donnie Nietes
10. Rex Tso
Flyweight
Champion: Open
1. Cristofer Rosales
2. Sho Kimura
3. Daigo Higa
4. Moruti Mthalane
5. Artem Dalakian
6. Juan Carlos Reveco
7. Masayuki Kuroda
8. Andrew Selby
9. Muhammad Waseem
10. Vincent Legrand
Junior Flyweight
Champion: Open
1. Ken Shiro
2. Hekkie Budler
3. Carlos Canizales
4. Ryoichi Taguchi
5. Milan Melindo
6. Felix Alvarado
7. Edward Heno
8. Tetsuya Hisada
9. Angel Acosta
10. Jose Argumedo
Strawweight
Champion: Open
1. Wanheng Menayothin
2. Knockout CP Freshmart
3. Hiroto Kyoguchi
4. Byron Rojas
5. Joey Canoy
6. Simphiwe Khonco
7. Vic Saludar
8. Tsubasa Koura
9. Melvin Jerusalem
10. Tatsuya Fukuhara
P4P
1. Vasyl Lomachenko
2. Terence Crawford
3. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai
4. Oleksandr Usyk
5. Mikey Garcia
6. Saul Alvarez *
7. Naoya Inoue
8. Gennady Golovkin
9. Leo Santa Cruz
10. Errol Spence Jr.
Anthony Joshua bumped out