Billy Joe Saunders fails drug test three weeks out from world title defence against Demetrius Andrade

WBO middleweight titleholder Billy Joe Saunders has reportedly tested positive for the banned substance oxilofrine in out of competition testing ahead of his scheduled title defence against Demetrius Andrade in Boston next month.

It comes just days after the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) imposed a £100,000 fine on Saunders after a video of the boxer emerged showing him asking a woman to perform a sex act on one of his friends in exchange for crack cocaine and inciting the woman to assault a passer-by.

The drug test was conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA).

But the 29-year-old from Hatfield may yet be in the clear after it was revealed that oxilofrine is only banned in competition – defined as the day of the fight in the UK.

“According to our rules and those of UK Anti-Doping, he has not committed a breach. It is down to Massachusetts over what happens next,” BBBoC general secretary Robert Smith told Sportsmail.

Saunders 26-0 (12) is scheduled to make the fourth defence of his WBO crown against unbeaten American Andrade 25-0 (16) at the TD Arena in Boston, Massachusetts on October 20. The Massachusetts State Athletic Commission will oversee the fight.

The result of the drug test caps off a forgettable week for Saunders, who was fined and issued with a “severe reprimand” by the BBBofC for his conduct in the disturbing video posted earlier to his social media accounts.

“Billy Joe Saunders appeared before the stewards of the British Boxing Board of Control under a misconduct charge following his recent behaviour shown on social media,” said the BBBofC in a statement.

“The stewards have found Mr Saunders guilty of bringing the sport of boxing into disrepute and have fined him the sum of £100,000 and issued a severe reprimand as to his future conduct.

“All monies will go to the BBBofC charity to assist ex-boxers and ex-licence holders who have fallen on hard times.”