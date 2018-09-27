Vasyl Lomachenko wants to unify with Mikey Garcia next year, open to fighting in the UK

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Pound-for-pound rated fighter Vasyl ‘Hi-Tech’ Lomachenko 11-1 (9) has revealed he wants to face undefeated powerhouse Mikey Garcia 39-0 (30) for lightweight supremacy in 2019.

But first the 30-year-old Ukrainian southpaw, who has won versions of the world title in three different weight classes, has to get past WBO boss Jose ‘Sniper’ Pedraza 25-1 (12) at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 8.

Lomachenko is the WBA lightweight champion, while Garcia holds the WBC and IBF belts.

See Also

In an interview with Sky Sports’ ‘Toe 2 Toe’ podcast Lomachenko revealed he wants to settle in at 135-pounds and dominate the division for the foreseeable future.

“My next fight in December is with Pedraza to unify titles, after this we can talk about 2019,” he said.

“If I beat Pedraza I think it will be Mikey Garcia in 2019 because he has two titles and the winner takes it all.

“Now, I stop at 135-pounds and after a couple of years I go up to 140. It depends on how I feel and my size. Nobody knows what will happen over the years, maybe I could even go down.

“My father taught me boxing and showed me what this beautiful sport means.”

Lomachenko conducted the interview while in the UK to watch unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua defend his IBF, WBA and WBO titles against Russian veteran Alexander Povetkin by seventh round stoppage at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday night.

The event impressed Lomachenko who announced he would love to return to the UK to defend his world championship – providing the right opponent can be found.

“People understand boxing in the UK, the fans love it,” he said. “I’ve fought twice here in the amateurs. Boxing is born in England.

“[To fight here] I need to take on top fighters, the ones with high skill, I need a challenge.”