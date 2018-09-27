TwitterFacebook

Video: Highlights of Selina Barrios’ NABF Lightweight Title Fight with Patricia Juarez

27 September 2018
Selina Barrios
Check out video highlights of Selina “Aztec Queen” Barrios’ (5-0, 2 KOs) fight with Patricia Juarez (4-1) where she retained her NABF Lightweight title.

This event titled “Heavyweight Boxing Showdown” was brought to you by CCC ENTERTAINMENT in conjunction with CC HOOKS, HOUSTON ASTROS, and KEEPPUNCHING ENTERTAINMENT.

