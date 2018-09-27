Video: Highlights of Selina Barrios’ NABF Lightweight Title Fight with Patricia Juarez
Check out video highlights of Selina “Aztec Queen” Barrios’ (5-0, 2 KOs) fight with Patricia Juarez (4-1) where she retained her NABF Lightweight title.
Selina “Aztec Queen” Barrios (5-0, 2 KOs), remained undefeated with a dominating 10-round unanimous decision victory over Patricia Juarez (4-1), sister of WBC Bantamweight champion, Mariana “Barbie” Juarez (50-9-4, 13 KOs). With the victory, Barrios retains her NABF Lightweight title.