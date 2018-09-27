Video: Highlights of Selina Barrios’ NABF Lightweight Title Fight with Patricia Juarez

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Check out video highlights of Selina “Aztec Queen” Barrios’ (5-0, 2 KOs) fight with Patricia Juarez (4-1) where she retained her NABF Lightweight title.

This event titled “Heavyweight Boxing Showdown” was brought to you by CCC ENTERTAINMENT in conjunction with CC HOOKS, HOUSTON ASTROS, and KEEPPUNCHING ENTERTAINMENT.

Selina “Aztec Queen” Barrios (5-0, 2 KOs), remained undefeated with a dominating 10-round unanimous decision victory over Patricia Juarez (4-1), sister of WBC Bantamweight champion, Mariana “Barbie” Juarez (50-9-4, 13 KOs). With the victory, Barrios retains her NABF Lightweight title.