Call Me The Female Lomachenko

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

NICOLA ADAMS wants to achieve the highest accolades so she can be compared to Ukrainian great Vasyl Lomachenko.

He has already won world titles at three weights inside 12 fights and like Adams is a double Olympic gold medallist.

Adams (4-0) will be on the brink of landing a full world title shot if she defeats experienced Mexican Isabel Milan (22-4-1) at Leicester’s Morningside Arena on Saturday October 6 in their vacant interim WBO female Flyweight championship clash over ten rounds.

See Also

All of Adams professional opponents, since she turned professional in April 2017 have had winning records and WBO champion Arely Mucino is within touching distance.

The Leeds golden girl says: “A lot of new professionals don’t fight opponents with good records and titles so soon in their career apart from boxers like Vasyl Lomachenko and that is the sort of footsteps I want to follow in.

“I want a world title quickly and prove that I belong among the best.

“Lomachenko is one of my favourite boxers. His technical ability, his hand speed, his power punching is unbelievable.

“Like myself, he is also a two-time Olympic champion. Why not fancy myself as female boxing’s answer to Lomachenko?”

Adams, 35, is now training in Sheffield under Dominic Ingle and trains alongside fellow Frank Warren promoted boxers Willie Hutchison, Billy Joe Saunders and Liam Williams.

Olympic triumphs in 2012 and 2016 and world amateur gold on her CV, means Adams is a marked woman.

She added: “Everybody wants to beat me and say they knocked out the two-time Olympic gold medallist.

“I never take any chances in the ring or overlook anybody and I always give it 110 per-cent. I treat every opponent like I am fighting for a world title.

“This fight against Isabel my most important professional fight so far because it is the one where a win will get me that full world title challenge.”

‘The Time Is Now’ is headlined by Jack Catterall v Ohara Davies. Leicester’s own, Lyon Woodstock defends his WBO European Super-Featherweight title against Archie Sharp. Heavyweight prospect Daniel Dubois takes on former world title challenger Kevin Johnson. Olympian and double gold medallist Nicola Adams will be fighting Isabel Millan for the Interim WBO World Female Flyweight Title and Leicester’s British Super-Featherweight champion Sam Bowen also feature on a major night of boxing televised live on BT Sport.

Tickets are priced at £40, £60, £100, £150, £200 and are available to purchase from Eventbrite and Ticketmaster