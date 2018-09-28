Devin Haney v Juan Carlos Burgos Final Weights, Quotes & Photos For Shobox: The New Generation Tomorrow Live On Showtime

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Devin Haney and Juan Carlos Burgos made weight just a day before their

ShoBox: The New Generation 10-round main event headlines a tripleheader live on SHOWTIME (10 p.m. ET/PT) from Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, Calif. The 19-year-old Haney (19-0, 13 KOs) returns for his second

ShoBox challenge of 2018 against the veteran Burgos (33-2-2, 21 KOs).

The much-anticipated rematch between Thomas Mattice and Zhora Hamazaryan will go on as an eight-round super lightweight bout as Mattice failed to make the contracted 135-pound lightweight limit. Cleveland’s Mattice, who battled the flu earlier in the week, said he was feeling 100 percent and ready to go on Thursday.

Two undefeated super middleweight prospects will meet in the opening bout as Cem Kilic (11-0, 7 KOs) of Los Angeles and DeAndre Ware (12-0-2, 8 KOs) Toledo, Ohio, both weighed in at the same 167-½ pounds.

FINAL WEIGHTS, REFEREES AND JUDGES

Lightweights 10-Round Bout

Devin Haney – 134 ¾ lbs.

Juan Carlos Burgos – 134 ½ lbs.

Referee: Zachary Young; Judges: Sergio Caiz (West Covina, Calif.), Edward Hernandez, Sr. (Moreno Valley, Calif.), Alejandro Rochin (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Super Lightweights 8-Round Bout

Thomas Mattice – 138 ½ lbs.

Zhora Hamaryan – 134 ½ lbs.

Referee: Ray Corona; Judges: Sergio Caiz (West Covina, Calif.), Edward Hernandez, Sr. (Moreno Valley, Calif.), Alejandro Rochin (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Super Middleweight 8-Round Bout

Cem Kilic – 167 ½ lbs.

DeAndre Ware – 167 ½ lbs.

Referee: Tony Krebs; Judges: Sergio Caiz (West Covina, Calif.), Edward Hernandez, Sr. (Moreno Valley, Calif.), Alejandro Rochin (Los Angeles, Calif.)

FINAL QUOTES:

DEVIN HANEY:

“I’m one of the best boxers in the game. I think most of my opponents know that when they get in the ring with me and that’s why they try to land their best shot as soon as the fight is on. They try, but they don’t touch me.

“When I fought Mason Menard, skeptics said I was over my head, that I didn’t stand a chance. And I got in the ring and I won. I outclassed him. Then, they started saying that Menard was not at his best, that he didn’t bring his ‘A’ game. I feel I don’t get the recognition I deserve. I work really hard. I love this sport and I give my all.

“I have been fighting at 132 since I was 16, now I’m at 135. It takes a lot of discipline. I have a great team that stands by me and helps me be the best version of myself.”

JUAN CARLOS BURGOS:

“This is my second fight at 135. I feel good. I feel that I have evolved as a boxer since my last fight. I feel strong. I think it has to do with experience, after some time you just learn your lesson and move forward.

“I am very skilled boxer and after the Mikey [Garcia] fight I learned a lot about myself mentally and physically. I want to get another title shot and. I feel this fight is the right opportunity for me, because with this fight I’m planning to show the world I’m still an elite boxer.

“I don’t think Haney has fought a fighter with the experience I have. You can be talented but there are things you can’t teach. You only learn them with time. No matter how talented you are.”

THOMAS MATTICE:

“I’m recovering from the flu but now I’m 100 percent physically, and mentally I’m there too. I lost focus after the knockdown and never was able to get back on track.

“The cross country travel from New Jersey to California was tough, and we had some issues and I lost a few days because of things out of my control.

“It was tight. Every round was tight in the first fight. It depends on how you look at it. I know 80 percent of the people watching think I lost. But there were rounds that I won. The only round he out-landed me was the second and seventh round.

“I didn’t give my best effort in the first fight. That’s why I decided to take the rematch. I didn’t have to take it, but I did. I’m not paid to judge fights; I fight them.”

ZHORA HAMAZARYAN:

“I’m just going to pressure him and come forward. I can’t leave it in the judges’ hands. I know I have to be the aggressor, so it should only last three or four rounds.

“It was very unfair. I know I did everything in the books to look good, to have a clean fight, to win but the judges gave it to him. I was not happy.

“Once I get in the ring, I’ll break him down and I’ll make adjustments. He’s not going to win without deserving it again. I’ll make sure of that.”

CEM KILIC:

“When I came to the United States I struggled to find the right trainer. The right adjustment from what I was used to do in Germany and what I wanted to do here. Trainers in Germany are different. I tried a few trainers here and there and then, I found Buddy McGirt. I liked him right away, he’s old school and that’s exactly what I wanted.

“I’ve had very good sparring partners, not only for this fight, but also throughout my career. I’ve sparred with Jermell Charlo, Miguel Cotto, Errol Spence Jr. You make one mistake and you pay for it, that’s one of the thing I’ve learned – especially Charlo. He capitalizes on your mistakes. I think Spence was more difficult than Charlo. He just brings it. He’s so quick. He gave me a lot of confidence. He told me to keep it up because one day I’d be a world champion.

“Before I started boxing I admired Muhammad Ali. He loves Islam, the real Islam, the one is all about love. Then I started boxing and although dancing is not my style, Ali remained as my favorite fighter, my inspiration.

“I get in your face. I like to come forward. If I wanted to be a dancer, I’d be a dancer. I’m a boxer and you’ll see me doing that tomorrow. I’ll get in his face.

“Besides Charlo, I don’t know anyone that would stand in front of me and apply pressure. All the other fighters I’ve been in the ring with have to do combinations and move around. They can’t take it.”

DeANDRE WARE:

“I’m confident in my skills. I’ve been in the gym doing the things that I need to do, strength and conditioning, sparring. My confidence comes from my hard work and dedication. I know what I put in and I know what I’m capable of. I listen to my trainer, I’m disciplined. I’m all business.

“I took this fight with little notice but trust me, I’m ready. I know I’m the B side and all. And I know what that means: I have to do more than just box. I have to win the public, the judges, the people watching at home. I’m basically in my opponent’s hometown. I know what I’m in for. They are in for a surprise.

“I’m a firefighter. I work on Station 4 on Hill Avenue in Toledo. They support me 100 percent, they even built me a gym at the station so I can train there too. I was supposed to work tomorrow but someone is covering for me.”

