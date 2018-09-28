Irishman Jason Quigley To Return In Main Event Of Oct.18 Golden Boy Boxing On ESPN Against Heavy Hitter Freddy ‘El Riel’ Hernandez In First Defence Of NABF Middleweight Title

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The exciting fighting style of Donegal, Ireland’s Jason Quigley (14-0, 11 KOs) will make its anticipated return to the ring against the rugged Freddy “El Riel” Hernandez (34-9, 22 KOs) in a scheduled 10-round battle. Quigley will defend his NABF Middleweight Title for the first time since capturing the regional belt against Glen “Jersey Boy” Tapia last year and will make an impressive step up in competition. This exciting bout will headline the Oct. 18 edition of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN and take place at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes will air the fights beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT, and stream live on ESPN3 starting at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT.

Quigley will go into his second fight with new trainer Dominic Ingle, who also trains the likes of Kell “Special K” Brook, Liam “Beefy” Smith and other world-class fighters. The 27-year-old will return after inflicting Daniel Rosario with his first-ever stoppage loss in March. That win over Rosario was Quigley’s first fight in a year after injuring his right hand against Tapia in 2017, and Quigley is ready to return to the limelight in his sixth appearance at Fantasy Springs.

“I’m excited to get back to business,” said Jason Quigley. “What better setting than Fantasy Springs to headline a Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN card? It’s where I won this belt in the first-ever Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN. This is my belt now, and I’m not letting anyone take it away. This belt has a place in my home. It’s got a spot in the cabinet. No one is coming into my house to take my belt.”

Hernandez is a veteran who has faced the likes of Alfredo “El Perro” Angulo, Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade, Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara, and Andre Berto. Hernandez is an experienced fighter who has prevented many prospects from leaping to contention status. His most recent notable win was a unaminous decision victory against former WBO interim champion Aflredo Angulo in August 2016.

“I want to give thanks to Golden Boy and ESPN for choosing me as an opponent,” said Freddy Hernandez. “I promise to not let you down. This is going to be a great fight. Quigley is a strong fighter and is training to win, as will I. At this place in my career, I know I have very little time left to leave an impression and to take career risks, but the public will not be disspappointed with my performance. I’m going to give it all that I have.”

“Jayson Quigley is a rising contender in the middleweight rankings, which has always been a glamour division in boxing,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions. “He’s had a minor setback to due his injury, but he’s ready to comeback and challenge all contenders and champions at 160 pounds.”

As chief support of the regional championship bout, Eddie “E-Boy” Gomez (21-3, 12 KOs) of the Bronx, N.Y. will return to Fantasy Springs aftering knocking out his Golden Boy stablemate Keandre Gibson in that same arena earlier this year. Gomez will face Amagasaki, Japan’s Shoki “El PV” Sakai (23-8-2, 13 KOs) in an eight-round welterweight bout.

Rommel Caballero (2-0-1,1 KO) will open the Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN show in a six-round super featherweight bout against Agua Prieta, Mex.’s Hugo “Dandy” Padron (3-2, 3 KOs).

Los Angeles fan-favorite Christian “Chimpa” Gonzalez (19-2, 15 KOs) of Buena Park, Calif. will face a former foe in a scheduled eight-round lightweight rematch against Sindangan, Philippines’s Rey “The Flash” Perez (23-10, 7 KOs). Perez had given Gonzalez his first ever unaminous decision loss, which Gonzalez will be out to avenge when the two meet on the canvas again.

Angel “Relampago” Ruiz (12-0, 8 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico will open the night of action in an eight-round super lightweight fight against a soon-to-be-announced opponent.

Quigley vs. Hernandez is a 10-round fight for the NABF Middleweight Title presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate, “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING” and Hennessy, “Never Stop, Never Settle.” The fights will take place on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino. ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes will air the fights beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT, and stream live on ESPN3 starting at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT.

