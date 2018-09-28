Josh Miller ready to put unbeaten record on the line

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Dudley’s Josh Miller has no qualms in putting his fledgling unbeaten record on the line when he steps in with Ricky Hatton trained prospect, Jake Haigh, next month writes Daniel Davenport.

The 25 year-old super middleweight has racked up three consecutive wins since turning pro but puts his unbeaten streak on the line against Macclefield’s Jake Haigh (10-0) on 20th October in Stoke.

Miller and Haigh clash at the top of BCB promotions’ ‘Pride of the Potteries’ show at King’s Hall and the Dudley Man is in confident mood.

“This camp has gone well so far so I’m excited,” he said. “I’m always in the gym ticking over and ready to go at any point so when I was presented with this opportunity, it didn’t take me long to accept it.

“Jake Haigh is a good fighter and is trained by the great Ricky Hatton. We are both undefeated and these are the fights that I want to be in to test my skills. I think it makes for a great fight. I fully intend to take the fight to him and fans are going to see the best version of me on the night.”

Miller had 18 amateur fights and won a West Midlands Title and a Central England Title before moving into the paid ranks. After making his ring return in July, he is eager to make up for lost time.

“I enjoy training and fighting and want to be in these kind of fight,” he added. “I have a great relationship with my trainer, Rich Ghent. Me and Rich go back to our days together at Priory Park ABC. He cornered me for some of those fights and I fully believe in Rich and his abilities as a coach.

Also, Rob Wright brings a lot of experience to the table and Ian Turner is also a big influence in the camp. Working with BCB Promotions has opened doors for me and I’m ready to repay everyone’s faith in October.”

As well as Haigh versus Miller, Stoke boxers Nathan Heaney and debutant Cole Johnson are also in action alongside Wolverhampton’s Conah Walker and Swadlincote’s Midlands Area Champion, Connor Parker. Tickets are £35 standard and £65 VIP to include a buffet. To purchase, please call: 07444 976 562.