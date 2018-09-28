The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

BCB Promotions are delighted to announce a Halloween Spooktacular weekend of professional boxing at Walsall Town Hall.

The UK’s fastest growing boxing promotion outfit are back in Walsall on Saturday, 27th October with an action-packed show featuring terrifying tussles and plenty of things that go bump in the night.

English Bantamweight Champion, Kyle Williams, returns to the ring for a International Eight Round Contest whilst Ryan ‘Stewart’ Davies and Troi Coleman are straight back out after appearing at the Town Hall last weekend.

Richie Ghent trained duo, Danny Ball and Connor Lee Jones feature alongside Central Area Heavyweight Champion, Kash Ali.

Dudley’s popular Les Byfield completes the stacked line up.

Tickets, priced at £35 standard or £65 to include a fiendishly good buffet, are on sale now by calling 0845 111 2900. Fancy dress is welcomed with a Halloween Theme running throughout the show!

Grosvenor Casino Walsall will host the Aftershow Party and Weigh-In.