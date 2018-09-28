Warrington vs Frampton media tour comes to an end in Belfast

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The Josh Warrington v Carl Frampton media tour reached its conclusion today in Belfast ahead of the blockbuster battle that will take place at the Manchester Arena on December 22 – live and exclusive on BT Box Office – with Warrington’s IBF world featherweight title on the line.

Below is a selection of quotes from today’s meeting of the two combatants at the Clayton Hotel.

Carl Frampton

See Also

Like I have said for the last three days now, I think it is going to be a very good fight, a very exciting fight.

It is one I am looking forward to and, although I am harping on a wee bit, a year ago I was being written off – I was done, I was over the hill – but then my last two performances have been two of my better performances of my whole career.

I believe the time is right now to win back a world title and go from there. It is something I will be working seriously hard for and I know Josh well enough and I don’t believe there is an ounce of quit in him.

That is what is going to make it exciting.

I always talk about the support that I have and how grateful I am for it. I believe I am one of the most well supported fighters in world boxing and I am a featherweight, whereas it is normally the heavier weights that get the support.

Josh has got a terrific fanbase as well and, although it is Christmas and the budgets will be tight, I really hope that people will come out and support the fight and I will send them home very, very happy for Christmas.

You take one fight at a time and the next opponent is always the most important guy. Obviously it is important to keep an eye on the future, but if this fight is as hard and exciting as it can be then people will be crying out for another one – and then another one after that. You never know what will happen.

I just believe I am in the best shape of my life right now and, the same as Josh, I believe I am in my prime years.

I want so much to win another world title and I will be sticking the fingers up to the people who thought I was done. That is the reason why I am doing this.

Josh Warrington

There have been no comments about my suit so far so I am pleased with that! Listen, I am looking forward to what is going to be a tremendous fight and potentially the fight of the year.

It is one of those fights that don’t come around that often. You see fights that get built up then don’t deliver, but this one has got all the ingredients to be one that will be talked about for a long time.

I have said over the last couple of days that I have been keeping an eye on Carl over the last few years and I have watched his career as a fan. When he moved to featherweight I watched him as a potential opponent.

Carl says he is in the best shape of his life, while I feel I am just reaching my peak years. I had a great win over Lee Selby back in May and as soon as I got back to the dressing room I thought ‘who’s next?’.

I can’t wait for the night and you guys will be in for a real treat, that is for sure.

I always think boxing is about timing and I have never said I thought Carl was done. You can only fight who is put in front of you so I am under no illusions and won’t be going in there thinking it is only a 75 per cent Carl or he is not the same Carl as when he boxed Quigg or Santa Cruz.

I will be preparing for the very best Carl Frampton, like I do with all my opponents. I’ve worked hard to win this title and I don’t plan on giving it up any time soon.

I am fighting someone in Carl who was rated pound-for-pound and recognised by Ring magazine, so I know he has got some really good credentials behind him. I know that I will need to be at my best but I am in a very good place at the minute.

My confidence is through the roof, I am loving the sport and I can’t wait for this fight, I really can’t.

Tickets are now on sale for this blockbuster event at the Manchester Arena on December 22nd and are are available to purchase via Ticketmaster and Eventim.