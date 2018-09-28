Watch highlights of controversial Thomas Mattice vs Zhora Hamazaryan

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

WHAT: A day before their highly anticipated rematch, SHOWTIME Sports ® has released highlights from the July 20 first matchup in Iowa of what many have called one of the most widely disputed fights of 2018.

Cleveland lightweight contender Thomas Mattice (13-0, 10 KOs) survived a second-round knockdown and was awarded the split decision over Armenian and Los Angeles-based Zhora Hamazaryan (9-1, 6 KOs). Mattice connected on 57 of 178 power punches during the fight, compared to Hamazaryan’s connecting on 100 of 346.

Two judges scored the fight 76-75 in favor of Mattice with the third judge scoring it 77-74 in favor of Hamazaryan.

“He didn’t win the fight,” ShoBox analyst and boxing historian Steve Farhood said after the scores were read in favor of Mattice. “That’s all I can say. Scoring is subjective, I understand that and say that quite a bit, but it was a bad decision.”

This Friday’s ShoBox telecast is headlined by top undefeated lightweight prospect Devin Haney (19-0, 13 KOs) facing three-time world title challenger Juan Carlos Burgos (33-2-2, 21 KOs). The opener will see two undefeated middleweight prospects meet as Cem Kilic (11-0, 7 KOs) and DeAnde Ware (12-0-2, 8 KOs) face off in the ninth matchup of undefeated prospects of 2018 on ShoBox: The New Generation.

