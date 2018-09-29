El Matador Management fighters Mathew Gonzalez and Justin Biggs in action this weekend

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Two undefeated fighters from Felipe Gomez’s El Matador Management will be on display on Saturday night at The King’s Theatre in Brooklyn, New York.

Super Welterweight Mathew Gonzalez (6-0, 4 KOs) will take on Jordan Morales (3-4, 1 KO) in a four-round bout, while super welterweight Justin Biggs (4-0, 4 KOs) will take on Noe Lozano (2-3) in a six-round tilt.

Gonzalez of Ridgewood, New York will be making his 5th start of 2018, and the busy fighter is ready for his next challenge.

“Everything is going well. I have had good sparring, my weight is good, and it is time to perform,” said Gonzalez.

He will be facing Morales, of Sunbury, Pennsylvania, who took the fight on two-weeks notice.

“I don’t know too much about him. A friend of mine, Richardson Hitchins fought him at Barclays Center, and I was at that fight, so I have seen him fight.”

Gonzalez has established himself as one of the top ticket sellers in the New York area, and the 23 year-old nicknamed “Lefty” is getting noticed.

“I go to different places and people are starting to know me. It’s good to know that I am building a fan base. I thrive on having a big fan base. It makes me want to go out and execute and perform for my fans,”

Gonzalez is happy on where he is at in his career, as getting in a 5th fight in 2018 is setting himself up for a good year in 2019.

“I am where I should be. Every fight, I am getting better and better. I am just taking one fight at a time. I just want everyone to stay tuned and keep and eye on me. Fans can follow me on Instagram at leftygunz_

Biggs of Brooklyn will be making his 3rd consecutive appearance at the venue in his hometown.

“My training was great. I have been working hard, and I am on weight,” said Biggs.

Biggs has a pretty good scouting report on his foe, and he is looking for a great fight on Saturday.

“He is a fellow southpaw. He is pretty intense, and he comes at you, which should make for a great fight. I think that my body punching and jab will be too much for him to handle.”

Biggs has a nice knockout streak to start his career, and unlike most fighters he feels that stoppages are important for many reasons.

“The most important thing is to win. I don’t go in there looking for a knockdown, but I feel I will eventually get him out of there by breaking my opponents down. It is important to get knockouts because that is what people pay to see.”

Four fights into his career, Biggs continues to see himself evolve as a fighter.

“I see myself from old fights in the amateurs, and I see that I am more disciplined. I am more defensively responsible, and I am moving more fluidly. I feel that I am efficient and exciting. I am happy with my progress.”

Biggs, 26 years-old has a very ambitious schedule, and within a year, he sees himself as a legitimate contender.

“In the next year, I would like to be 14 or 15 and 0. Maybe even higher. I feel good that more that I fight, the more that I learn. I want to be fighters on the networks and being called a future world champion. Saturday, i will do my best, and hope people will be inspired by watching me fight.”

Both Gonzalez and Biggs are promoted by Real Deal Boxing.