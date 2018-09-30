Jorge Linares seeking Mikey Garcia fight, Vasyl Lomachenko rematch after KO3 win over Abner Cotto

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former multi-division world champion Jorge ‘El Niño de Oro’ Linares 45-4 (27) is chasing the big fights as he closes in on the final chapter of his long and storied career.

The 33-year-old Venezuelan veteran scored a comprehensive third round knockout victory over Abner ‘Pin’ Cotto 23-4 (12) at the Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California on Saturday night. The fight was Linares’ first bout in the junior welterweight division where he plans on launching a title run soon.

“I feel good, and I’m ready to fight the best at 140 pounds,” said Linares, who has previously held the WBC featherweight, WBA super featherweight and WBC and WBA lightweight titles.

Unsurprisingly there are two well-known names that Linares covets most.

“I’ve been hearing Mikey Garcia’s name, and he’s been hearing my name. Maybe we can have that fight next year. I came in very well prepared to fight the best in the division,” continued Linares.

“I would also drop back down to 135 pounds to fight Vasiliy Lomachenko if we can make the rematch. At this point in my career, I want the big fights.”

The 31-year-old Cotto was comprehensively outclassed by Linares, who dropped him twice before lowering the boom in the third frame for a knockout at the official time of 1:31.

“Thank you to Golden Boy for the opportunity,” said the Puerto Rican, who is the second cousin of former multi-division world champion Miguel Cotto.

“I came well prepared, but he had a hard right hand we weren’t expecting. I’m young and I didn’t fight with just anyone. He’s a three-division world champion. I will sit with my team and see what’s next.

The loss broke a five fight win streak for Cotto dating back to 2014.

Linares was coming off a competitive 10th round TKO loss to Lomachenko in May in a fight that was even at the time of the stoppage. Linares dropped the talented Ukrainian southpaw on the sixth round of their bout.