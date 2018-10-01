Omar Juarez to Make Highly Anticipated Pro Debut This Sunday on FS1 to Make Highly Anticipated Pro Debut This Sunday on FS1

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Super lightweight Omar “El Relampago” Juarez will make his long-awaited professional debut this Sunday, September 30, at the Citizen’s Bank Arena in Ontario, Ca on the undercard of Victor Ortiz vs. John Molina Jr. Juarez will face Matt Gavers. The 4-round bout will be broadcast nationwide on FS1 with the televised portion of the card beginning at 6 PM PST / 9 PM EST.

Juarez, a highly decorated amateur who was ranked in the top ten of USA Boxing, is known for being a tremendous boxer-puncher in the ring. He won numerous national championships and looks to carry that success in the pro ranks.

“I’m ready to shine this Sunday on Fox Sports 1,” said Omar Juarez. “After my last fight got cancelled due to my opponent having weight issues, I’ve been eager to get my feet wet in the pros. My talent will be on display for the world to see and everyone will see something special. I’m grateful to everyone who put this fight together for me. I won’t disappoint.”

Omar started boxing at the age of eight and has devoted most of his life to becoming the best he can at the sport he loves. Juarez also takes joy in public speaking, and it’s clear that anything he puts his mind to, he excels at. It is no coincidence that the decorated boxer also graduated from high school at the age of sixteen and is now enrolled in college.