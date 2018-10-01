What can we expect from the Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury Press Tour?

Chris lives in U.S.A. He loves attending shows and chatting to boxing stars and sharing his opinion. He likes to write about UK and USA boxing news and you can read various news story’s ranging from interviews to opinion pieces.

This coming week, the sport will shift its focus towards the upcoming three-city press tour in advance of the December 1 heavyweight world title showdown between WBC champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder and former lineal champion Tyson “Gypsy King” Fury.

The international tour will begin on Monday, as Wilder and Fury visit London to take their larger-than-life act to the BT Sport Headquarters at East Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. This is Fury’s home turf, so expect a vibe that will put Wilder in a position as the outsider. Although, given his outspoken nature, Wilder will surely be right at home for all of the madness.

On Tuesday the two champions will venture to New York City at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in a setting that will see Fury as a bit of an outsider. Perhaps people can have flashes back to when Fury (27-0, 19 KO’s) ventured to Madison Square Garden in April of 2013 and faced off with tough contender Steve Cunningham. In that match Fury had to pick himself off of the canvas before knocking Cunningham out.

The final leg of the press conference will take place in Los Angeles, a location where Wilder (40-0, 39 KO’s) has fought and traveled to before, as the 32-year old WBC champion will surely be right in his element as this press tour wraps up. That leg of the presser will be open to the public and take place from the Star Plaza inside of the Staples Center, so expect a lively and robust crowd.

Wilder vs. Fury goes down on Dec. 1 from the Staples Center and will be aired on SHOWTIME pay per view. The undercard bouts are still being worked out.

What should we expect from these two during the presser? Theatrics of course. In Wilder and Fury we have two of the most engaging and vocal characters in all of boxing. Each man can not only fight, but can certainly sell a fight as well. The back and forth that has taken place on social media has already been memorable, as each man definitely is not afraid to hold anything back.

What makes the contest even more interesting is the fact that Anthony Joshua, the heavyweight title holder of the IBF, WBA, and WBO belts, is waiting in the wings, hopefully for the Wilder vs. Fury winner, fans can only hope. Joshua is coming off of a 7th round TKO over former champion Alexander Povetkin on Sep. 22, so the iron is definitely hot when it comes to making him vs. December 1’s winner, as he has momentum of his own.

Joshua is promoted by Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing, so there is definitely some tension in the air between these three heavyweights. Fury is promoted by Frank Warren and Wilder is advised by Al Haymon. No matter what shakes out with Wilder vs. Fury, the fact that Joshua is there possibly waiting for the winner makes this all the more intriguing.

And that’s why this upcoming press tour is so interesting, and that’s also why you can expect Wilder and Fury to bring their A-game to the table. The fight is a few months away, but the games have already begun.