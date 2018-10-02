Conah Walker Looking To Make Waves

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Conah Walker is looking to make more waves in the welterweight division with a quickfire return to action across the West Midlands later this month.

Walker will be back in action just 35 days from his paid bow with a second outing as a pro on Saturday October 20, this time at Kings Hall in Stoke-on-Trent, writes Craig Birch.

‘The Wolf’ features on Errol Johnson’s BCB Promotions show, which has been titled ‘Pride of the Potteries.’

The 23-year-old has former world champion Ricky Hatton serving as his trainer having graduated from Merridale Boxing Club in his home city of Wolverhampton where he left the amateur ranks with a record of 30 wins from 33 fights.

Glories in the vest included two national titles in the England Development Championships and a run to the national semi-finals of the England Elite competition.

Another career high came at Walsall Town Hall on Saturday September 22, when he turned over by halting overwhelmed Czech opponent Jan Korec late on.

Korec folded after a final onslaught in the ropes in the fourth and last round, with Walker and a delighted Hatton both rejoicing in the ring seconds later.

Near to 200 fans, who came specifically to see Walker, voiced their approval at the same time and many of them are expected to be in attendance again next time out.

“I did well with my tickets last time and there’s been a lot of interest for this one too,” he told bcb-promotions.com. “I thank everyone who ever comes to support me.

“I loved my debut, I thought I’d be nervous but I wasn’t, at all. I was more nervous that I wasn’t nervous! I didn’t have one doubt in my mind that I wouldn’t win.

“I wanted the TKO, more than anything, and I really stuck it on him in the last round, Ricky told me that the referee would have to stop it, because I was all over the guy.

“I was sinking in the body shots whenever we got close and he was on his bike, trying to get away. It was only a matter of time before I caught up with him.

“Now I’m going to get myself as fit as I can and be ready to take any opportunity that comes along. I want to be moving along as quickly as I can.

“I felt like I could bang all through the four rounds on my debut and maybe it’s no coincidence I stopped him in the last one.

“I’m in no rush to go up to six, but I’m doing the distance with hard spars in the gym already. I’m fit enough to do the rounds, but I’d look to get anyone out of there early if I can.

“If I can start knocking these journeyman out on a regular basis, that’s the sort of statement that I’m looking to make.

“It’s not the be all and end all, what’s most important is to get the win, first and foremost, and to look good doing it. Everything after that is a bonus.”

Someone’s ‘0’ must go in the main event at Kings Hall, when Macclesfield’s Jake Haigh and Dudley’s Josh Miller clash in an eight-round super middleweight affair.

Two hometown favourites occupy the home corner elsewhere on the card, as Stoke duo Nathan Heaney and Cole Johnson lace on the gloves.

Heaney has romped to four victories, one of those victories inside the distance, in the middleweight division and could make it a five-star show.

Former national amateur champion Johnson, a graduate of Orme Boxing Club in Newcastle-under-Lyme, joins the lightweight ranks.

New Midlands Area Super Lightweight Champion Connor Parker, from Swadlincote in Derbyshire, ticks over after defeating Kevin Hooper for the strap last month.

Tickets, priced at £35 standard and £65 VIP ringside, are on sale now and can be purchased by calling Conah on 07468 424 206. Alternatively, contact any of the boxers on Facebook.