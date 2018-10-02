Darmani Rock takes on Pedro Julio Rodriguez in main event on Saturday, October 6th at The 2300 Arena in Philadelphia

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

A terrific night of action is rounding into place as Hard Hitting Promotions presents an eight-bout card THIS Saturday, October 6th at The 2300 Arena.

In the main event, undefeated heavyweight Darmani Rock (12-0, 7 KOs) of Philadelphia takes Pedro Julio Rodriguez of Miami, Florida, via Cuba in an eight-round bout.

Rock of Philadelphia, who was the number-one amateur heavyweight in the United States and former Youth Amateur champion, has a record of 12-0 with seven knockouts.

The 22 year-old Rock is a two-year professional who has a 1st round stoppage over Carlos Cotto (8-1-1) on his resume. Rock is coming off a six-round unanimous decision win over Marquis Valentine on July 20th in Sloan, Iowa.

This will be Rock’s 3rd appearance in Philadelphia.

Rodriguez has an impressive mark of 23-5 with 19 knockouts.

The 32 year-old Rodriguez is a n eight-year professional, who has defeated four undefeated fighters. Rodriguez holds a win over Andy Perez, who was 19-2 at the time.

Rodriguez is coming off a loss to Andrey Afonin on May 19th.

In the six-round co-feature, Jeremy Cuevas (10-0, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia will fight Jerome Rodriguez (7-9-3, 2 KOs) of Allentown, PA in a lightweight contest.

Branden Pizarro (11-1, 5 KOs) of Philadelphia will take on 24 fight-veteran Justin Johnson of Pittsburgh in a six-round junior welterweight fight.

Gadwin Rosa (7-0, 6 KOs) of Ocala, Florida takes on David Berna (16-5, 15 KOs) of Budapest Hungary in a super featherweight bout.

In four-round bouts:

Christian Tapia (5-0, 4 KOs) of Coamo, Puerto Rico fights Hector Marengo (7-13-4, 4 KOs) of Arecibo, Puerto Rico in a lightweight bout.

Marcos Suarez (5-0-1,1 KO) of Bronx, New York battles Israel Suarez (4-6-2, 1 KO) of Luquillo, Puerto Rico in a lightweight bout.

Benny Sinakin of Philadelphia makes his pro debut against Alexander Lara in a light heavyweight bout.

Marcel Rivers (6-0, 4 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on an opponent to be named in a welterweight bout.

Tickets available now! $50 GA , $70 Premium, $125 VIP +fees

Purchase Tickets online at hardhittingpromotions.com ; 2300arena.com or by calling 267.758.2173 as well as the 2300 Arena Box Office.

Doors 6PM – First bout 7PM