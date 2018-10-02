TwitterFacebook

Darmani Rock takes on Pedro Julio Rodriguez in main event on Saturday, October 6th at The 2300 Arena in Philadelphia

2 October 2018
Darmani Rock
Photo Credit: Roc Nation Sports
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

A terrific night of action is rounding into place as Hard Hitting Promotions presents an eight-bout card THIS Saturday, October 6th at The 2300 Arena.

In the main event, undefeated heavyweight Darmani Rock (12-0, 7 KOs) of Philadelphia takes Pedro Julio Rodriguez of Miami, Florida, via Cuba in an eight-round bout.

Rock of Philadelphia, who was the number-one amateur heavyweight in the United States and former Youth Amateur champion, has a record of 12-0 with seven knockouts.

The 22 year-old Rock is a two-year professional who has a 1st round stoppage over Carlos Cotto (8-1-1) on his resume. Rock is coming off a six-round unanimous decision win over Marquis Valentine on July 20th in Sloan, Iowa.

This will be Rock’s 3rd appearance in Philadelphia.

Rodriguez has an impressive mark of 23-5 with 19 knockouts.

The 32 year-old Rodriguez is a n eight-year professional, who has defeated four undefeated fighters. Rodriguez holds a win over Andy Perez, who was 19-2 at the time.

Rodriguez is coming off a loss to Andrey Afonin on May 19th.

In the six-round co-feature, Jeremy Cuevas (10-0, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia will fight Jerome Rodriguez (7-9-3, 2 KOs) of Allentown, PA in a lightweight contest.

Branden Pizarro (11-1, 5 KOs) of Philadelphia will take on 24 fight-veteran Justin Johnson of Pittsburgh in a six-round junior welterweight fight.

Gadwin Rosa (7-0, 6 KOs) of Ocala, Florida takes on David Berna (16-5, 15 KOs) of Budapest Hungary in a super featherweight bout.

In four-round bouts:

Christian Tapia (5-0, 4 KOs) of Coamo, Puerto Rico fights Hector Marengo (7-13-4, 4 KOs) of Arecibo, Puerto Rico in a lightweight bout.

Marcos Suarez (5-0-1,1 KO) of Bronx, New York battles Israel Suarez (4-6-2, 1 KO) of Luquillo, Puerto Rico in a lightweight bout.

Benny Sinakin of Philadelphia makes his pro debut against Alexander Lara in a light heavyweight bout.

Marcel Rivers (6-0, 4 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on an opponent to be named in a welterweight bout.

Tickets available now! $50 GA , $70 Premium, $125 VIP +fees

Purchase Tickets online at hardhittingpromotions.com ; 2300arena.com or by calling 267.758.2173 as well as the 2300 Arena Box Office.

Doors 6PM – First bout 7PM

