Deontay Wilder Says Tyson Fury will ‘feel pain he’s never felt before’

Whether the boxing world was ready or not, the Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury press conference is officially upon us, as the two champions met on Monday afternoon at the London kickoff presser to announce their December 1 fight.

Wilder (40-0, 39 KO’s) will defend his WBC heavyweight championship vs. Fury (27-0, 19 KO’s) from the Staples Center in Los Angeles in a contest that will air on SHOWTIME pay per view.

At Monday’s presser, the two men could be seen exchanging verbal jabs, as well as getting face to face with one another, as Wilder gave his British counterpart a big shove to kick things off. It’s a sign that Wilder is up for the festivities, but what is really going through the 32-year old champion’s head?

For one, when Wilder says he is here to knock Fury out, he seems to truly believe it.

“I believe every word that I say,” Wilder exclaimed. “When I say I’m going to knock a man out and tell him where and how he may lay, it comes to pass. I’m all about devastating knockouts, that’s what I do. There’s no pressure on me. You just need to be there to witness it.”

Fury of course has come back from a two-and-a-half year layoff, having two separate bouts, a TKO victory and a unanimous decision over modest competition, to set this showdown up. After his dramatic victory over Wladimir Klitschko in late 2015, Fury went into depression and gained weight, obviously not fit to fight.

And while he has returned to fighting form, Wilder isn’t sold.

“He has two months to get ready,” Wilder stated. “He’s lost a lot of weight but he needs to lose a little bit more. He already knows he’s going to get knocked out. He can hoot and holler, he can build himself up but he needs to take my advice and speak it, believe it, receive it. He’s going to feel pain he’s never felt before.”

Wilder himself isn’t sure what the public thinks of this matchup, yet he knows that talking about things will simply do no good at this point.

“Some people don’t even think I should be fighting Fury at this point in time,” Wilder said. “Whether they want to see another fight or they don’t think he’s ready right now, we can’t live off others opinions. When you come to see a Deontay Wilder fight, you’re only coming to see one thing and that’s me knocking somebody out. You all are looking at the 41st person that’s going to be knocked out.”

Fury is notorious for his trash talk and you have to wonder if perhaps he has gotten in Wilder’s head just a bit? For Wilder, he insists that can’t be the case.

“The antics aren’t going to work against me,” said Wilder. “I’m not (Wladimir) Klitschko, this is Deontay Wilder.”

Firing one last salvo, you can literally feel the confidence oozing out of the champion from Alabama.

“I definitely think I’m the No. 1 heavyweight in the world,” Wilder said. “I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t feel I was the best. I’m not worried about any other fighters or what they’re saying or how they are hyping themselves up. I already know I’m the part. All you have to do is tune in. I’m about to put him in the oven and make a muffin.”