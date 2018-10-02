Ferdinand Kerobyan to battle Rolando Mendivil

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Rising super welterweight prospect Ferdinand “Lucky Boy” Kerobyan (9-0, 5 KOs) will headline the Oct. 12 edition of LA FIGHT CLUB against Rolando Mendivil (10-5, 3 KOs) of Sinaloa, Mexico at the Belasco Theater in Downtown, Los Angeles. The scheduled eight-round battle will be televised live on EstrellaTV’s Boxeo Estelar.

Kerobyan is a 20-year-old native of North Hollywood, Calif. who is quickly moving up the 154-pound rankings. The quick-handed puncher fought six times in 2017, and he’ll continue his busy streak in 2018 as he participates in his fourth fight of the year on Oct. 12. Kerobyan is one of the latest prospects to join exclusive Golden Boy Promotions stable and the first fighter under the management of former UFC fighter and current WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey. Keroyban will look to add another win to his record in his first fight as the headlining attraction.

“I’ve been working very hard and staying very busy since making my professional debut,” said Ferdinand Kerobyan.”I’m happy I earned the opportunity to headline a card for the first time in a place I know I will fill with all of my supporters. I want to thank my team and Golden Boy Promotions for making this happen and I promise another exciting win.”

Mendivil is a rugged 22-year-old fighter of Sinaloa, Mexico, who is coming off a tough fight against another Golden Boy prospect in Aaron “Silencer” McKenna. This time, however, he’ll face off against Keroyban in an eight-rounder that will test both fighters before a packed crowd at the Belasco Theater.

“We have a serious undertaking against Ferdinand Kerobyan, who without a doubt will come in as the heavy favorite,” said Rolando Mendivil. “But these are the challenges I like to face because they require me to train harder and to apply myself more in the gym. I’m coming with everything against Kerobyan.”

In the co-main event, Armenian contender Azat “Crazy A” Hovhannisyan (14-3, 11 KOs) will return after his first title opportunity in an eight-round super bantamweight fight against Jesus Martinez (24-4, 12 KOs) of Monteria, Colombia.

Richard “Kansas Kid” Acevedo (3-0, 3 KOs) will return in a four-round super welterweight fight against a soon-to-be-announced opponent. A native of Garden City, Kansas, Acevedo is a member of the Westside Boxing Club in Los Angeles, where he is gaining a lot of attention fighting on Golden Boy Promotions events.

Local favorite Rudy Garcia (8-0, 1 KO) of Los Angeles will take on David Perez (10-4, 5 KOs) of Houston, Texas in a six-round bantamweight fight. David “Junebug” Mijares (5-0, 3 KOs) of Pasadena, Calif. will take on Micheal Meyers (2-0, 2 KOs) of Los Angeles in a four-round welterweight fight in the first bout of the evening.

Kerobyan vs. Mendevil is an eight-round super welterweight fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING” and Casa Mexico Tequila. The fights take place Friday, Oct. 12, 2018 at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles. The Boxeo Estelar broadcast will air live on EstrellaTV at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT. The card will also stream live on EstrellaTV.com and on YouTube via LBI Media, Inc.’s Fenomeno Studios.

