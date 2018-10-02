Linares stops Cotto in Main Event

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Jorge “El Niño de Oro” Linares (45-4, 27 KOs), the former king of the 135-pound division of Barinas, Venezuela, scored a third-round technical knockout victory against Abner “Pin” Cotto (23-4, 12 KOs) of Aguas Buenas, Puerto Rico in the scheduled 12-round main event of the Sept. 29 edition of Golden Boy Fight Night at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. Cotto was dropped two times before he was decisively brought down for a third and final time at 1:31 of the aforementioned round. Linares was successful in his first fight in the super lightweight division, where he will soon look for title opportunities.

“I feel good, and I’m ready to fight the best at 140 pounds,” said Jorge Linares. “I’ve been hearing Mikey Garcia’s name, and he’s been hearing my name. Maybe we can have that fight next year. I came in very well prepared to fight the best in the division. I would also drop back down to 135 pounds to fight Vasiliy Lomachenko if we can make the rematch. At this point in my career, I want the big fights.”

“Thank you to Golden Boy for the opportunity,” said Abner Cotto. “I came well prepared, but he had a hard right hand we weren’t expecting. I’m young and I didn’t fight with just anyone. He’s a three-division world champion. I will sit with my team and see what’s next.”

Romero Duno (18-1, 14 KOs) of General Santos City, Philippines scored three knockdowns in route to an eight-round unanimous decision victory over Ezequiel Avilez (16-3-3, 6 KOs) of Ensenada, Mexico. Duno, a rising lightweight contender, won with three scores of 78-71.

“He was very strong,” said Romero Duno. “He had great conditioning and had a great chin. I want to thank Golden Boy for this fight because these are the fights are need to be better. I trained so long and hard for this fight, so I’m very happy for this victory.”

Travell Mazion (14-0, 12 KOs) of Austin, Texas stopped Alan Zavala (15-3, 13 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico via knockout at 2:39 of the first round of a super welterweight fight originally slated for eight rounds.

“I feel amazing. I want to thank God,” said Travell Mazion “I want to send a blessing to Zavala. He’s an amazing opponent. I worked hard and came out with the victory. I went through a lot of bad things, but now I’m back thank God. Jaime Munguia, I respect you. But I got to get to the top somehow!”

Oscar Duarte (15-0, 10 KOs) of Parral, Mexico defeated Roger Gutierrez (19-3-1, 16 KOs) of Maracaibo, Venezuela via technical knockout at the end of the fourth round of a lightweight fight originally scheduled for eight rounds. Gutierrez was deducted two points for an intentional head-butt, which Duarte responded to by angrily hurting Gutierrez with hard shots. Gutierrez retired on his stool after four.

“I had a great preparation with the Diaz Brothers and with four-time world champion Jorge Linares,” said Oscar Duarte. “Gutierrez hit me with a head-butt and something turned on in me so I looked for the knockout. I’m not sure what happened, but we’ll still enjoy the victory!

Elnur Abduraimov (1-0, 1KOs) Tashkent, Uzbekistan defeated Aaron Hollis (4-8, 2 KOs) of Cincinnati, Ohio via TKO of the first round in a scheduled four-round lightweight battle. The fight was stopped 1:44 of the first round.

“Hollis was a good. Thank you to my coaches. I think it was a very good performance. I want to thank World of Boxing Promotions and Golden Boy Promotions. I’ll be back in October!”

