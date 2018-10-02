Mind games begin as Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder began promotional tour ahead of WBC heavyweight title fight

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 27-0 (19) has claimed he has the edge in big fight experience over rival Deontay Wilder 40-0 (39) at the London press conference to promote the pair’s December 1 clash for the American’s WBC title at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old British fighter believes his title winning effort against Wladimir Klitschko in Germany three years ago trumps any fight Wilder has had.

“He’s mentally baffled, I’m living in his head rent free at the moment,” said Fury. “I’m 100 per cent going to be cranking it up over the next two days. It’s going to be his welcome to big-time boxing.

“I think he doesn’t know what to do because this has never happened to him. He’s never faced anybody like me, who talks and puts on a big show.

“This is all new to him. He hasn’t had the big, big fights. I’ve only had one of them but at least I’ve had the one and I’ve experienced proper championship boxing. He’s yet to experience that one big fight.

“But all the mind games and everything don’t really mean anything at all.

“When you’re in the ring, it’s too late to be second guessing, you’re going to fight anyway. This is just about us expressing our feelings towards each other.”

The 32-year-old ‘Bronze Bomber’ claimed that Fury’s uncle and former trainer Peter Fury was the key to success that night in Düsseldorf that saw the self-styled ‘Gypsy King’ claim the WBA, WBO and IBF world heavyweight titles.

“I feel that Peter was part of his success with the Klitschko fight,” said Wilder. “Not only with him using psychology on Klitschko, which was a great tactic, but he got in his head.

“We know that boxing is more mental than physical and for him to beat him, he had to get into his head.

“I don’t know the reason of their breakage, they are still family, but he definitely needs Peter for this fight.”