Sam Bowen ready to become full-time fighter

Sam Bowen hopes for a double celebration this weekend winning his second professional title and preparing to quit his day job.

He challenges Horacio Alfredo Cabral (21-2) for the vacant WBO Inter-Continental Super Featherweight Title at Leicester’s Morningside Arena on Saturday (October 6).

But Ibstock’s British champion still works full-time building digger engines for Caterpillar meaning he has to run in the morning and can only get to the gym in the evenings.

He recently signed a promotional deal with Frank Warren and says: “Signing a promotional agreement with Frank and boxing on BT Sport will hopefully change things.

“I have spoken to my manager Carl Greaves and after this fight we need to look at a sponsor to cover my wages.

“I earn good money at my job and my son is only four months old so I cannot just jack my job in.

“While I can do my job and box I will, but the fights are getting serious and harder now that I am promoted by Frank.

“I don’t know really know rivals like Zelfa Barrett, Archie Sharp and Leon Woodstock, but I think they are all full-time professionals. The majority of lads at my level are training full-time.

“Becoming a full-time boxer will only benefit myself and everyone around me.”

Argentinian Cabral, 29, caused a big upset on the road last year when he toppled unbeaten Logan McGuinness in Canada – his only fight outside his homeland.

Bowen (13-0) insists having to work 40 hour weeks has not hindered his training ahead of debut on a Warren bill.

“I am lacking rest at the moment and my body is always sore, but I am super-fit and do not miss training because of work,” added the 26-year-old.

“After the morning run a lot of champion boxers rest and have their food, I am straight to work. Rest is as important as training.”

‘The Time Is Now’ is headlined by Jack Catterall v Ohara Davies. Leicester’s own, Lyon Woodstock defends his WBO European Super-Featherweight title against Archie Sharp. Heavyweight prospect Daniel Dubois takes on former world title challenger Kevin Johnson. Olympian and double gold medallist Nicola Adams will be fighting Isabel Millan for the Interim WBO World Female Flyweight Title and Leicester’s British Super-Featherweight champion Sam Bowen also feature on a major night of boxing televised live on BT Sport.

