Tyson Fury Returns To His Element During Intense Deontay Wilder Presser; Is he in the Champion’s Head?

Chris lives in U.S.A. He loves attending shows and chatting to boxing stars and sharing his opinion. He likes to write about UK and USA boxing news and you can read various news story’s ranging from interviews to opinion pieces.

The Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury Press Tour got off to a very intense start on Monday afternoon, London time, as the two heavyweight giants came face to face inside of the BT Sport Headquarters..

On December 1st, Wilder, the WBC heavyweight champion, will defend his title against the former lineal champion Fury, from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on SHOWTIME pay per view. As Monday’s press conference got underway, the 6’9” Fury chided the 6’7” Wilder, stating “I want to feel the power”

“You’re going to feel the Fury, I want to feel the Alabama slammer,” Fury also said.

“I’m going to show you the full power!” Wilder exclaimed back, as he shoved Fury in an act that was perhaps scripted, but also powerful with its message.

But it also makes your wonder, has Fury gotten into Wilder’s head just a little bit? There is no denying that the 30-year old Fury is one of the slickest, smoothest trash talkers in the game and he was in rare form at Monday’s press conference.

“I’m savoring nothing. The only thing I’m savoring is smashing Deontay Wilder’s teeth in,” Fury said. “The press has all turned up today to see the biggest fight of our generation between two undefeated giants, and boy are you going to get a fight. You’re in for a real treat, don’t worry about that. I’m in no mood to dance around the ring. There’s not a 15 stone man on the planet that can beat Tyson Fury.”

Wilder is equally charismatic in his own ways, yet he isn’t quite as polished when it comes to his trash talk. He is more in-your-face and verbally aggressive. A look online on many boxing forums shows fans expressing concerns that perhaps Fury has gotten off to such a swift start, that they honestly wonder if he is in the 32-year old champion’s mind just a bit.

Taking to his Instagram after the presser, Fury posted an animated picture of himself with this caption.

Get up there my boyyyy

gottt himmmmmm

#emotionallyInvolved

Still, odds makers and fans alike are going to give a slight edge to Wilder for various reasons, including his activity in recent years, while Fury, on the opposite end, suffered from a two-and-a-half year layoff before returning this year.

“I have no concern at all about my lack of fights in recent years,” Fury responded. “If you can fight, you can fight. I picked this fight. I said to Frank, get me this fight. I could have fought another 10 bums and won them too. Nobody forced me to fight Deontay Wilder, I picked him because I believe he’s an easy touch.”

Wilder (40-0, 39 KO’s) is as explosive a puncher as you can find in the heavyweight ranks, yet Fury is planning on toying with him in center ring.

“I will stand right in front of him and prove what I will do,” said Fury. “I will punch his face seven days a week and twice on a Sunday. If we fought 30 times, I’d win 30 times.”