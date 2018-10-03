Christina Hammer withdraws from Claressa Shields fight on doctor’s orders

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

The highly anticipated undisputed women’s middleweight championship fight between American hotshot Claressa ‘T-Rex’ Shields 6-0 (2) and German veteran Christina Hammer 23-0 (10) has been put on ice with news that Hammer is suffering from a medical issue that will prevent her from training for the next few months.

Shields was set to stake her IBF and WBA middleweight belts against Hammer’s WBC and WBO straps in Atlantic City, New Jersey on November 17.

The 23-year-old Shields from Flint, Michigan dropped the bombshell on social media.

“Very, very, very disappointed. I’ll let my team do the announcement! But what I will say is… I want this fight 100%. I am not the one sick. Idk the ins and outs of Hammers condition, but she can’t box til March the doctor says. I’m still going to fight the 17th Nov,” Shields shared with her followers.

“I’m sorry to hit y’all with the bad news…. It should be some kind of press release announcing about what’s going on. I’m just putting out the information that I know. But umm yeah…. I’m just going to stay focused and in the gym.”

The 28-year-old Hammer confirmed the news on her social media accounts.

“Dear Hammer Fans, I have problems with my health I try my best as a CHAMP to train hard for this special Fight but I feel bad, my doctor doesn’t allow me to fight and no hard training for a few more months, it’s really sad now but this fight will come!!!” posted Hammer.

“I promise you that all fans will get this Hammer Fight. I step into the Ring when I’m 100% health[y], I will WIN !! thanks to my family& my coach who takes care of me… Do my best to get fast health. I’ll be back stronger.”