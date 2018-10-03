Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury take their act to New York and the drama and big talk continues

Chris lives in U.S.A. He loves attending shows and chatting to boxing stars and sharing his opinion. He likes to write about UK and USA boxing news and you can read various news story’s ranging from interviews to opinion pieces.

On Tuesday afternoon, inside of the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York, WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder came face to face with his latest nemesis, former lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. And once again it was definitely a show to take in.

Wilder faces Fury on Dec. 1 from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on SHOWTIME pay per view, and by this point it’s obvious that these two are made for one another. One of the more notable moments of Tuesday’s presser saw Fury playing more head games, as he bobbed and weaved his way around Wilder, as the two men were face to face. Wilder was trying his best to egg Fury on and strictly face off with him, yet Fury was joking around and controlling the mood.

“I’m very experienced and I’ve come back against all odds,” said the come backing Fury. “I’m here today having beaten so many, many problems. How am I going to let this little spaghetti noodle beat me? How am I going to do that? They don’t call me the Gypsy King for nothing. I didn’t come to New York and Los Angeles and all these press conferences to be embarrassed by this little skinny runt. I’m going to knock him spark out.”

Wilder, of course, sees things far differently.

“I’m the one who brought him back,” said Wilder of Fury’s return. “I’m the one who encouraged him when he was in that dark place. I told him, ‘You can do it.’ I dared him to come back. I dared him for this very moment. I want him to have confidence. I want him to have energy.”

Wilder sees the antics from Fury, but believes it is all false hype.

“As you can see, that’s nerves,” said Wilder. “That’s all nerves. Because he knows what’s going to happen. He knows his face is going to get smashed in. And he knows his body will be on the pavement. Let him burn out this energy. It’s entertaining. Because when we get in the ring he’s gonna be all by himself and his demeanor will change. His mannerisms are going to change. He’s so nervous right now. He don’t know what do to with himself.”

From Fury’s perspective, Wilder is just a novice in the ring, despite his WBC belt.

“Even Deontay Wilder knows to sit in the presence of greatness,” said Fury. “Why I am going to beat this bum is because he can’t box. He’s a big swinger and he’s knocked a few bums out. He’s been in 40 fights and 35 of them have been against total tomato cans who can’t fight back. So really he’s only had five fights. If he thinks a five-fight novice is going to land one of those big swinging windmills onto my chin, then he can think again.”

The trash talk and all the bravado has so far been memorable. And at this point, Fury isn’t letting up.

“You already know you’ve lost the fight,” said Fury. “You’re very nervous right now because all the pressure is on you.”

But Wilder is used to talk, and doesn’t budge when it comes to his own predictions.

“Don’t give people false promises,” said Wilder. “I was born off of false promises and got nothing for free. I promise I’m going to knock you out. I speak it, believe and receive it and it’s mine. I don’t have to show so much energy, baby.”