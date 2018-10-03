Isaac Dogboe to defend world title on Vasyl Lomachenko vs Jose Pedraza undercard, targeting Ghana homecoming in early 2019

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Rising star Isaac Dogboe 20- (14) is set to make the second defence of his WBO super bantamweight title on the undercard of the lightweight unification bout between WBA champion Vasyl Lomachenko and WBO titleholder Jose Pedraza at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on December 8.

The opponent is expected to be locked in by the end of the week, according to Dogboe’s adviser Mike Altamura.

“We’ve been in deep discussions with Top Rank about appearing on that show and it is all set in motion for Isaac to be the co-headline act,” said Altamura to Fightnews.

“Right now we are just assessing our options, looking at the highest available contender within the WBO and I’m pretty confident that we will have a name and an opponent locked in in three or four days.”

The details of Dogboe’s next fight come hot on the heels of news that the charismatic Ghanaian has renewed his co-promotional deal with Top Rank.

“I am delighted to announce that I have extended my co-promotional agreement,” the 24-year-old Dogboe wrote on social media this week. “I look forward to welcoming Bob Arum to our beautiful country, Ghana, next year. This only further strengthens our relationship and I am excited about making history together.”

Arum delivered a message to Dogboe fans in a recorded interview published on co-promoter Rising Star of Africa’s website.

“We are very, very happy to announce we have signed your world champion, Isaac Dogboe, to a co-promotional agreement with Rising Star of Africa,” said Arum.

“This is a long-term agreement and together Paul Dogboe [trainer and father and head of Rising Star of Africa Promotions] and Mike Altamura we will afford Isaac opportunities to win championships in multiple divisions.

“By the way, I am looking forward to… come to Ghana and explore with all of you the possibility of having Isaac make a title defence in 2019 in Ghana.”

Altamura added: “I’m super excited about the thought of a homecoming fight in 2019. The atmosphere for the Dogboe-Cesar Juarez fight [in Accra, Ghana in January] was off the chain.

“I believe that it is very possible, we’ve been in deep discussions with Top Rank… targeting March-April of next year. I’m relatively confident, especially with Bob Arum’s support, that all of that’s going to come true.”