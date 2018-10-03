Jarrell Miller wants Fres Oquendo in December for vacant WBA ‘regular’ title

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller 21-0-1 (18) is in line to face Fres Oquendo 37-8 (24) for the vacant WBA ‘regular’ heavyweight title after Manuel Charr tested positive for two banned substances.

Titleholder Charr, who won the vacant strap with a points win over Alexander Ustinov last November, is expected to be stripped of the belt after a random urine test conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) last month revealed banned anabolic steroids epitrenbolone and drostanolone in his system.

WBA number two ranked Miller believes a win over Oquendo, the WBA number three contender, will open the door to a fight against WBA ‘super champion’ Anthony Joshua 22-0 (21) in the new year.

“I was at the [Joshua vs Alexander Povetkin] fight but, I’ve got to tell you, that I just don’t see Joshua beating Jarrell,” said Miller’s manager Dmitry Salita to Sky Sports. “Joshua is a great ambassador for the sport but I don’t see him beating Jarrell.

“Jarrell is a big man physically but what makes him unique is that he has the flexibility and athleticism of a little guy. He has the fluidity and speed of a small heavyweight but he is very big. He has tremendous skills and a high punch output.

“Jarrell’s consistency, pressure and size would cause a lot of problems for Anthony. Jarrell also has a tremendous amount of experience fighting outside of his country.

“Having been in the ring as often as he would have been, Jarrell has a great opportunity to bring the unified world title back to New York City.

“Can you imagine the build-up to a fight between Jarrell and Anthony Joshua?”

The Brooklyn banger traded barbs with Joshua at a DAZN press conference earlier this year and is seen as a viable option for the unified heavyweight champion’s mooted American debut.

But first Miller’s team want him to bring a title to the fight.

“He is the mandatory, 100 per cent,” Salita explained. “It’s up to the WBA to designate a fighter who he will fight for the WBA ‘regular’ title but we anticipate it being Fres Oquendo.

“It’s huge that Jarrell will have a chance to fight for the world title – Mike Tyson and Riddick Bowe are great champions from Brooklyn so it will be a huge day for boxing when a fighter with the skills and personality of Jarrell Miller brings a world title back to New York City.

“We hope [to fight for the WBA ‘regular’ title] in December.”

Before that can happen Miller will need to get past Polish veteran Tomasz Adamek 53-5 (31) in Chicago this Saturday.

“Jarrell is focused on making a statement, and ending this fight early. He wants to get rid of this guy,” said Salita.