Was Mikey Garcia Blowing Smoke With His Talk of Facing Errol Spence Jr.?

This is definitely a special time for the sport of boxing.

There are attractive matchups all around us, and a bevy of potential classics that could be made. On September 15th, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez edged Gennady Golovkin in their rematch in what may have been the biggest match of 2018. And this week the sport has been taking in the antics of two men ahead of another huge fight, as Deontay Wilder will face Tyson Fury on December 1st in one of the biggest heavyweight brawls in years.

Aside from that, there are other fights that the fans would love to see, such as Errol Spence Jr. Vs. Terence Crawford, and Mikey Garcia vs. Vasyl Lomachenko in a possible lightweight unification.

And Garcia has definitely been an outspoken character this year, as he has expressed a deep interest in facing off with Spence. Garcia holds the IBF and WBC lightweight titles while Spence is the IBF champion two division higher at welterweight. And despite each man having several other options that one another, Garcia continued to express his interest in facing Spence over and over and over in the headlines in recent months.

But now it looks as though Garcia will remain at 135 pounds, as ESPN is reporting that the Riverside, California native will likely defend his titles against IBF mandatory and former title challenger Richard Commey. There was a purse bid that was scheduled, but that became irrelevant as a deal has been reached.

Garcia (39-0, 30 KO’s) will certainly be a favorite in this matchup, but Commey (27-2, 24 KO’s) is no pushover, with his only defeats coming to former champions Robert Easter Jr. and Denis Shafikov. Him fighting Garcia will be entertaining, and Commey’s strength, durability, and power should make him a live dog in this one.

But what’s more peculiar is just how much backlash there has already been upon the announcement of this fight. If you go on boxing forums and message boards you can see how upset fans are with Garcia, who will be staying in his own division as opposed to courageously moving up in weight to challenge Spence.

And it makes you wonder how serious Garcia was all along in wanting to face off with the champion from Dallas, Texas? It should be noted that Garcia has fought about 135 pounds before, as he has won unanimous decision victories over former champions Adrien Broner and Sergey Lipinets in July of last year and March of this year.

Garcia looked solid at 140 pounds, yet far from dominant. His best assets are his boxing IQ and his ability to adapt to his opponents, yet going up another full weight class against Spence, who is big and strong for his class, is asking a lot of him.

A fight with Commey is much more up his alley and if all goes as many hoped, Garcia facing Lomachenko in 2019 would be a fight that would satisfy all parties and serve as a great pay per view event.

But what about Spence? Is that something we can realistically can consider? Only time will tell how serious Garcia was with all of his talk.