CES Boxing kicks off media tour next week and there open to the public

WHO:

EDWIN SOTO

Super welterweight

New Haven, Conn.

13-2-2, 5 KOs

JIMMY WILLIAMS

Welterweight

New Haven, Conn.

15-1-1, 5 KOs

MARCIA AGRIPINO

Bantamweight

Ledyard, Conn.

2-1-1

JACOB MARRERO

Featherweight

Bridgeport, Conn.

Pro debut

WHAT:

Pep rally / press conference to promote CES Boxing’s upcoming professional and amateur boxing showcase scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 20th, 2018 at Foxwoods Resort Casino’s historic Fox Theatre.

WHEN / WHERE:

Wednesday, Oct. 10th, 2018

5 p.m.

Amazem Fusion Fitness

45 NE Industrial Rd.

Branford, CT 06405

Saturday, Oct. 13th, 2018

3 p.m.

Hot Rod’s Café

114 Bank St.

New London, CT 06320

WHY:

CES Boxing kicks off its official press tour next week to promote its Saturday, Oct. 20th, 2018 professional and amateur boxing showcase at Foxwoods Resort Casino with two major pep rally / press conferences.

Both events are open to the public. The Oct. 20thevent features New Haven’s Jimmy Williams (15-1-1, 5 KOs) in the eight-round main event facing dangerous Bronx, N.Y., welterweight Enver Halili (10-1, 3 KOs) while fellow New Haven vet Edwin Soto (13-2-2, 5 KOs) returns in the eight-round co-feature against super welterweight Anthony Lenk (15-5, 7 KOs) of Niagara Falls, N.Y.

Tickets are priced at $47, $77 and $157 (VIP) and can be purchased online at www.cesboxing.com, www.foxwoods.com, or www.ticketmaster.com; by phone at 401-724-2253 or 800-200-2882 or at the Fox Theater Box Office. The preliminary amateur card begins at 6 p.m. ET, followed by a nine-fight professional main card beginning at 7.

Undefeated super middleweight and fellow New Haven resident Elvis Figueroa (5-0, 2 KOs) steps up to face “Lethal” Leemont Johnson (6-0, 4 KOs) of Pittsburgh in a six-round battle of unbeatens.

The Oct. 20th card also features several hotly-contested regional rivalries, starting with what could be the showstopper in the welterweight division between unbeaten Derrick Whitley Jr. (4-0) of Springfield, Mass., and rising prospect Sharad Collier (1-0) of Hartford, Conn., who won his professional debut in June.

Also in the welterweight division, Marqus Bates (4-2, 3 KOs) of Taunton, Mass., makes his Foxwoods debut in six-round bout against Carlos Hernandez (3-2-1, 2 KOs) of Bridgeport, Conn. Bates recently pieced together his most complete performance to date, punishing Springfield’s Mohammad Allam en route to a third-round knockout in May, and has now won back-to-back bouts. Hernandez steps into the ring for the first time in six years, but has won three of his last four, with the lone blemish a draw against veteran Josh Beeman in 2012.

Fan-favoriteMarcia Agripino (2-1-1) of nearby Ledyard is back for the second time since June and will fight her first six-round fight against the dangerous Stephanie Essensa (3-1-1) of Alberta, Canada. Providence, R.I., lightweight Nicky DeQuattro (3-1, 1 KO) makes his second Foxwoods appearance in a four-round bout against Muay Thai pro Geoffrey Then of Danbury, who steps inside the boxing ring for the first time, and Springfield lightweight Calixto Cruz makes his professional debut in a four-round bout against Providence’s Joseph Santana. Fighting in a separate four-round bout, decorated Bridgeport standout Jacob Marrero makes his professional debut following an amateur career in which he finished 58-7.

Visit www.cesboxing.com, www.twitter.com/cesboxing or www.facebook.com/cesboxing for more information, or follow CES Boxing on Instagram at @CESBOXING.