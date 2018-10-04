Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury press conference abandoned after near-brawl

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 40-0 (39) has almost come to blows with lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 27-0 (19) at the final stop of their press tour in Los Angeles to official announce their December 1 fight.

The press tour has taken in London, New York and Los Angeles and has featured verbal abuse, name-calling and plenty of push-and-shove.

The 32-year-old American apparently tired of Fury’s antics and lunged at him on stage, sparking a near-melee as entourages from both sides got involved.

“Any time of day, seven days a week, twice on Sunday!” shouted Fury. “Bring it on, you big s**t house.

“He needs all his men I don’t need nobody. I came to America on my own, I stand my ground against any man born from his mother.

“Come on, you big dosser.”

It was the second time this week a Fury-Wilder press conference was abandoned.

Speaking after the press conference, Wilder explained the situation that took place on stage and took the time to have a dig at unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

“These Brits have been giving me hell the past couple of months,” said Wilder. “One of them doesn’t want to fight, the other one is here doing his thing, it’s all about the promotion.

“But we’re still fighters. Who on stage is going to be able to hold two big fighters back?

“If I want to, I’m going to get you.

“But then you jeopardise the fight, and I don’t want that.”

Wilder and Fury are due to meet at LA’s Staples Center on December 1.