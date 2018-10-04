FightNight Live announce show coming to Facebook

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

With almost 800,000 views across its first two Fall shows, FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Powered by Everlast heads back to Philadelphia on Saturday to showcase a Hard Hitting Promotions card live from 2300 Arena. Saturday Night’s alright for fight fans, who can catch all of the action on Oct. 6 starting at 7 p.m.

“We always love coming to the Fighting City of Philadelphia. FIGHTNIGHT LIVE is off to a strong start in Season II, with great fights and interactive commentary that has driven significant viewership, and Saturday will showcase another excellent and explosive card,” said Mark Fratto, Principal and Director of Business Development, Linacre Media. “We’re pleased to highlight the heavyweight Rocky in the main event as well as some of the young talent known in the Philly area now being given a global platform to show what they can do in the ring.”

This Saturday, Hard Hitting Promotions is back at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia with a terrific eight-bout card featuring some of the brightest fighters from The City of Brotherly Love. In the main event, undefeated heavyweight prospect Darmani Rock (12-0, 7 KOs) takes on veteran Pedro Julio Rodriguez (23-5, 19 KOs). Terrific area prospects in Jeremy Cuevas (10-0, 8 KOs), Branden Pizarro (11-1, 5 KOs), Gadwin Rosa (7-0, 6 KOs) and Christian Tapia (5-0, 5 KOs) will put their impressive records on the line in front of a raucous hometown crowd.

“Hard Hitting Promotions is excited to team with FIGHTNIGHT LIVE on Saturday’s event,” said Manny Rivera of Team Hard Hitting. “This will add excitement to the show, as it will give Hard Hitting Promotions a platform to showcase our talent around the world.”

Now in its second season, FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Powered by Everlast is the fan-friendly series that – among other aspects – prides itself on the real-time conversations held between fight commentators and the viewing audience. FIGHTNIGHT LIVE has showcased more than 360 fighters and 11 promotions during 19 live event broadcasts since May 2017, and in doing so, the interactive platform has generated the loyal interest of fight fans from across the United States and around the globe, including significant audiences in Mexico, the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe, and even fans in South America, Asia and Australia.

At more than 2.2 million views for the series, FIGHTNIGHT LIVE has continued to deliver impressive numbers throughout its first 19 shows:

Since May 2017, the numbers on the 19-show FIGHTNIGHT LIVE series showed promise and potential for the new platform with an average of 116,551 views per event and more than 2.2 million total views for the franchise.

The Sept. 2018 “Kings Boxing Tuesday Night Fights” (594,447) from the Sands in Bethlehem, the Sept. 2017 “Real Deal Promotions: Empire State” from Resorts World Casino (225,000), the August 2017 CES “Super Saturday” from Foxwoods (203,000), the Sept. 2018 “Card Fit For Kings” from Philadelphia (195,620), the Sept. 2017 CES “Twin River Twinbill” from Lincoln, R.I. (157,000) and the March 17, 2018, Murphy’s “St. Patrick’s Day Clash” (151,253) all logged 150,000 or more views, and collectively the 19-show series has seen a total of 2,214,461 views across all devices.

In addition to the raw viewership numbers, the fully-interactive, fan-friendly productions have seen more than 191,000 collective live post engagements (more than 10,325 per show), including more than 132,000 “likes” or “loves,” more than 35,000 comments and more than 11,000 shares.

The Sept. 2018 “Kings Boxing Tuesday Night Fights” from the Sands in Bethlehem set a new bar with 594,447 views and the Sept. 2017 DiBella-CES doubleheader carried the series to three-quarters-of-a-million views in just over four months. The Sept. 2017 DiBella card saw more than 40,000 viewer interactions including almost 39,000 “likes” or “loves” and the March 17, 2018, Murphy’s “St. Patrick’s Day Clash” set a new high-water mark for shares with 2,182.

The FIGHTNIGHT LIVE page on Facebook has more than 85,000 followers.

Created and produced by Linacre Media out of New York City, the FIGHTNIGHT LIVE series features professional announcers, multiple camera angles, television graphics, replays and behind-the-scenes access and interviews. The streamed shows are available globally wherever Facebook is available. The initiative not only enables fans from around the world to tune in, but also gives up-and-coming fighters a global platform to showcase their abilities, gives promoters an accessible “broadcast” solution and gives sponsors the ability to reach a mass audience via branded content.

More FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Fall and Winter 2018 dates will be officially announced in the coming weeks.

