Tyson Fury offers to help Deontay Wilder to rebuild his career after he beats him in heavyweight blockbuster in December

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 27-0 (19) has promised to help Deontay Wilder 40-0 (39) resurrect his career after he beats the American to claim the WBC heavyweight title at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on December 1.

The self-styled ‘Gypsy King’ made the bold proclamation in Los Angeles on the last stop of the pair’s whirlwind three-city tour to promote the upcoming fight.

Fury will enter the ring with two comeback fights against limited opposition under his belt since taking two-and-a-half years off to deal with mental health and drug issues including a retrospective boxing ban for taking the banned substance nandrolone.

While Fury was on hiatus he was stripped of his world championship belts with Wilder picking up the WBC title in his absence.

“After I beat [Wilder], I’m going to get him to hire me as his publicist,” said Fury at the Los Angeles press conference to promote the fight.

“Because I do believe I’ll promote Deontay Wilder back to being heavyweight champion of the world in no time.

“It’s gonna be an epic night, you know. Like [Wilder] said before, it’s a legacy fight. I do believe that’s true.

“But there’s no shame in losing to me, because I am the greatest boxer of my generation.”

Earlier this year Wilder was involved in very public negotiations to face WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 22-0 (21) in a big money fight for all four of the universally recognised world titles.

The Joshua-Wilder fight fell through amidst recriminations on both sides after financial terms could not be reached to match the two undefeated fighters.