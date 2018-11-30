Jeff Horn retires Anthony Mundine with stunning first-round knockout

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Jeff ‘The Hornet’ Horn 19-1-1 (13) can claim to be the face of Australian boxing after his savage 96 second destruction on Anthony ‘The Man’ Mundine 48-9 (28) at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia on Friday night.

The fight was contested at a catchweight of 156.5-pounds and the 30-year-old former WBO welterweight champion looked sturdy and powerful at the higher weight from the opening bell.

“I was expecting a tough fight from Choc,” Horn said after the fight. “I’m happy to get it over and done with quickly. I felt really, really strong at this weight.”

Horn, a former schoolteacher, went on the offensive early, jarring Mundine with an overhand right before ripping into the 43-year-old former rugby league star’s body with heavy-handed shots.

“I knew I hurt him with that first one,” said Horn.

Mundine tried in vain to slow the pace of the fight but the rampaging Horn wouldn’t be denied.

Horn, who shocked the world with his title-winning effort against Manny Pacquiao at the same venue 16 months ago, dug in a shot to Mundine’s belly before returning upstairs with a heavy left hook.

The blow crumpled Mundine to the canvas in the neutral corner where referee Phil Austin waved off the fight after a count of seven.

“We worked on a lot of things but that left hook while going to my right was the plan all along,” Horn revealed.

After struggling to make the 147-pound weight limit for his past two fights it is expected that Horn will move up to the junior middleweight division.

“They’ll know I’m more dangerous at this weight,” said Horn, who secured his first win since losing his WBO welterweight title to undefeated American hotshot Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford in June.

As expected, Mundine announced his retirement after the fight.

“I’ve had a great career,” Mundine said. “That’s the next generation, man.”

Mundine released a statement on Saturday morning thanking everyone who had played a part in his career – from his fans to his “haters”.

“I felt good trained hard but that was GODS will,” wrote Mundine on social media. “I’ve had an amazing career of ups & downs I wanna thank every person lover or hater that played a role in my career!

“Couldn’t of happened to a nicer person than Jeff Horn! All the trash talk was just talk to pump up the fights! I’m a person that keeps s*** real! The haters finally got there day & I’ll be the laughing stock but f*** it, I’ll celebrate with ya’s.”