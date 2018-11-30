Wilder vs Fury: BBC to broadcast the fight Live on Saturday

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Frank Warren is delighted to announce that Tyson Fury’s challenge for the WBC world heavyweight title against Deontay Wilder will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live on Saturday.

Mike Costello will be ringside at the Staples Center on December 1st to provide world class commentary on the blockbuster heavyweight contest between the WBC world heavyweight champion and the lineal world heavyweight champion.

Deontay Wilder won the WBC belt when he defeated Bermane Stiverne widely on the judges’ scorecards back in January 2015. He has since gone on to successfully defend his title seven times. The big-hitter from Alabama is undefeated with 40 victories as a professional, a staggering 39 of those wins coming by knockout.

Tyson Fury shocked the boxing world when he defeated heavyweight king Wladimir Klitschko in Germany in November 2015 to become the unified world heavyweight champion. After two and a half years out of the ring, Fury has come back and won his last two contests.

“This is one of the biggest fights in heavyweight boxing and I am delighted BBC 5 Live will be joining us in LA this week to deliver fantastic coverage to boxing fans of all the fight week build up and the big fight itself on Saturday night.” said Hall of Fame boxing promoter Frank Warren.

Ben Gallop, Head of BBC Radio and Digital Sport, said: “This clash between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder promises to be one of the most exciting boxing moments of the year. We’re delighted we have added this bout to our multi-event deal with

Frank Warren and that we continue to bring our listeners the biggest fights. Our exclusive coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sport website will ensure fans won’t miss a single blow.”