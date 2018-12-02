Frank Warren set to protest scoring of controversial Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder draw

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Tyson Fury’s promoter Frank Warren and the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) are set to protest the scorecards of Saturday night’s drawn WBC heavyweight title fight between champion Deontay Wilder 40-0-1 (39) and challenger Fury 27-0-1 (19).

The 30-year-old British boxer recovered from knockdowns in the ninth and twelfth rounds only to be denied victory by the judges who scored the bout a split draw. Canadian judge Robert Tapper awarded the fight to Fury 114-112, while British judge Phil Edwards had it even at 113-113 and Californian-based Mexican Alejandro Rochin controversially awarded the fight to Wilder 115-111.

“I’ve spoken to Charlie Giles, president of the British Boxing Board of Control and they, along with us, will be writing to the WBC asking that they look at what’s gone on there and to order the rematch,” said Warren according to the Belfast Telegraph.

See Also

“The Mexican judge [Rochin] got it wrong. I genuinely feel sorry for Tyson. He’s been robbed and it wasn’t right.”

Fury was happy with the fight but criticised Rochin’s card that gave Wilder the four opening frames along with the eighth, ninth and twelfth rounds.

“It was a great performance, if I do say so myself,” he said. “I’m very happy with the fight, but put it this way, if I didn’t get knocked down twice in that fight, on one of the judge’s scorecards I’d have still lost, so he needs banning from boxing forever because he clearly can’t judge.

“Rochin, you need sacking, or to go to Specsavers, mate. Even without the knockdowns he still had me losing the fight.

“I’ve never seen a worse decision in my life. I don’t know what fight those judges were watching; the guy who gave it 115-111, I don’t know what he was watching. It ain’t the first time this has happened.

“That’s as bad a decision as the first Lennox Lewis-Evander Holyfield fight [in 1999, also a controversial split draw], but who am I to say anything? I’m just a fighter, I’m not the judges.

“You can’t take anything away from me or Wilder; we done our best. It’s stuff like this that gives boxing a bad name.”