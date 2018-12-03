Michael Zerafa issues warning to Kell Brook ahead of Sheffield clash on Saturday

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Australian junior middleweight Michael ‘Pretty Boy’ Zerafa 25-2 (14) has warned Kell ‘Special K’ Brook 37-2 (26) not to underestimate him ahead of their clash at Sheffield Arena in Sheffield, England on Saturday night live on Sky Sports.

The 26-year-old Commonwealth champion from Melbourne says he has had a flawless preparation for the fight.

“I’m really up for this fight, I’m in the best condition of my life,” said Zerafa to Sky Sports. “Halfway through the first round Brook and his team will realise they’ve underestimated me.”

Zerafa is in career-best form since returning to the junior middleweight division and joining Sam Labruna’s growing stable of fighters. His last loss was to future WBO middleweight champion Peter Quillin in a 160-pound bout in 2015.

“I’ve got two losses on my record but that was years ago,” he continued. “I was a kid back then and very inexperienced. Now I’m a more complete fighter, more power, more speed and more boxing IQ.”

The 32-year-old Brook returned from back-to-back losses to IBF welterweight titleholder Errol Spence Jr and unified middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin with a second round knockout of former fringe contender Siarhei Rabchanka.

“I respect Kell Brook, he’s a great fighter and he’s been at a higher level than me for longer, but that’s exactly why he’s looking past me,” Zerafa said.

“I’m going to make a lot of people eat their words.

“This is the biggest opportunity of my career, I’m taking it with both hands and I’m definitely going to put on a show in Sheffield. I’m going into this fight with absolutely nothing to lose.”

Zerafa has fought three times this year. In March he defeated Adam Harper for the vacant Commonwealth 154-pound crown and followed this up with a 10-round points decision over rugged New South Welshman Wade Ryan in June before knocking out Colombian Jose Agustin Feria in three rounds in August.