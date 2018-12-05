TwitterFacebook

King’s Promotions card to be streamed live on King’s Boxing Facebook page this Friday night at 7 PM ET

5 December 2018
King's Promotions
Press Release

This Friday night’s King’s Promotions card will be streamed live at on the Kings Boxing Facebook page beginning at 7 pm ET / 4 PM PT.

Fight week gets underway on Thursday as the weigh-in will also be streamed live on the Kings Boxing Facebook page beginning at 6 PM ET.

In the main event, Brandon Robinson will look for his 12th consecutive victory when he takes on undefeated Kalvin Henderson in a bout scheduled for 10-rounds.

In six-round bouts:

Michael Coffie (5-0, 4 KOs) of Brooklyn, NY fights Juan Goode (8-8, 6 KOs) of Taylor, MI in a heavyweight bout.

Isaiah Wise (6-2-1, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on Andy Gonzales (6-3, 5 KOs) of Worcester, MA in a super welterweight clash.

In four round bouts:

James Brenadin (1-0, 1 KO) of of Lancaster, PA squares off with Sheldon Deverteuil (1-0-1) of Philadelphia in a lightweight fight.

Paul Koon (3-0, 1 KO) of Philadelphia boxes Cade Rodriguez (2-2, 2 KOs) of Monroe, GA in a heavyweight contest.

Romuel Cruz (2-0-1) of Philadelphia tangles with Hugo Rodriguez (0-1) of Nuevo Leon, MX in a super bantamweight fight.

Travis Toledo (3-0, 3 KOs) of Baltimore, MD looks to stay undefeated when he fights Ronnie Lawrence (0-2) of Philadelphia in a light heavyweight bout.

Luis Arcon (3-0, 3 KOs) of Cochella, California will fight Jerome Rodriguez (7-11-3, 2 KOs) of Allentown, PA in a junior welterweight contest.

Tickets for this great night of boxing can be purchased at www.2300arena.com for $100, $75 and $50

 

 

