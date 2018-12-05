TwitterFacebook

Salamov Defends Championships with Unanimous Decision over Ghana’s Anim in Sochi, Russia

5 December 2018
Salita promotions
Press Release

Last Saturday night, world-rated light heavyweight Umar Salamov (WBC #10, WBA #10, IBF #7 and WBO #10) continued his march to a world championship challenge with a dominant unanimous 10-round decision over Emmanuel Anim of Ghana.

Fighting in the main event at the Galaktika Culture Centre in Sochi, Russia, Salamov (23-1, 17 KOs) controlled the pace and was able to land countless combinations against the very durable Anim (13-2-1, 11 KOs) to win by scores of 99-91, 97-93 and 98-92.

In the process, Salamov defended his Eurasian Boxing Parliament and WBO International Light Heavyweight Championships.

“I’m happy I got the win and was able to get in some good rounds of work,” said a triumphant Salamov, post-fight. “I am excited about the new year and the possibilities it will bring.”

Salamov’s promoter, Dmitriy Salita, says the great 2018 his Russian fighter enjoyed was just a preview of 2019.

“This was Umar’s third fight in six months and he was in superb condition,” he said. “I’m happy he got the win and had a chance to go the rounds. Next year will bring exciting possibilities for Umar in the talent-packed light heavyweight division.”

