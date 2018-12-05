Salamov Defends Championships with Unanimous Decision over Ghana’s Anim in Sochi, Russia

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Last Saturday night, world-rated light heavyweight Umar Salamov (WBC #10, WBA #10, IBF #7 and WBO #10) continued his march to a world championship challenge with a dominant unanimous 10-round decision over Emmanuel Anim of Ghana.

Fighting in the main event at the Galaktika Culture Centre in Sochi, Russia, Salamov (23-1, 17 KOs) controlled the pace and was able to land countless combinations against the very durable Anim (13-2-1, 11 KOs) to win by scores of 99-91, 97-93 and 98-92.

In the process, Salamov defended his Eurasian Boxing Parliament and WBO International Light Heavyweight Championships.

“I’m happy I got the win and was able to get in some good rounds of work,” said a triumphant Salamov, post-fight. “I am excited about the new year and the possibilities it will bring.”

Salamov’s promoter, Dmitriy Salita, says the great 2018 his Russian fighter enjoyed was just a preview of 2019.

“This was Umar’s third fight in six months and he was in superb condition,” he said. “I’m happy he got the win and had a chance to go the rounds. Next year will bring exciting possibilities for Umar in the talent-packed light heavyweight division.”