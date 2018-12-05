Welborn Reflects

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Jason Welborn has reflected on his IBF and WBA Title defeat at the hands of Jarrett Hurd on Saturday.

The former British Champion was up on the scorecards before being dropped with a perfect body blow midway through the fourth round. Up until then the Black Country Boxer had backed Hurd up and was causing the P4P Contender problems.

“I gave it my best shot and thought I’d made a good start and would have been ahead on those early cards,” he said. “I caught him with some decent shots in the fourth but he came back at me.

“I thought there were a couple of low blows in there that backed me up and it would have been good to have a bit of protection from the referee but credit to Jarrett; he caught me with a great body shot that took the wind out my sales.

“It’s been an amazing experience and I’ve proven I can mix it with the very best. I’d like to thank all my sponsors, my family and the team at BCB Promotions for their help and support. I’m looking forward to getting home, having some family time for Christmas and then get back out in the world mix in 2019.”