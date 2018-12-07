Emmanuel Rodriguez: “I will beat Inoue, Puerto Rico will shine!”

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Emmanuel Rodriguez (19-0, 12 KOs) gives insights on preparations for his Bantamweight Ali Trophy semi-final against Japanese ‘Monster’ Naoya Inoue (17-0, 15 KOs) and predicts to face Zolani Tete in the final.

How has life been since winning your quarter-final against Jason Moloney?

“I rested for three weeks, spending time with family and friends, and now we have been doing some light training for a couple of weeks.”

Do you feel confident after watching the other remaining fighters in the tournament?

“Of course I’m very confident, I know I got what it takes to win. I entered the World Boxing Super Series because I have always wanted to fight the best. Now I’m fighting the boxer who boxing reporters think is winning the whole series, and that’s more motivation for me and my team. Puerto Rico will shine!”

Did anyone impress you?

Honestly, Moloney impressed me the most. He used to fight at 122lb and 126lb. He was the mandatory challenger by the IBF. He came to win and was intelligent but I managed to win the fight 8-4 or 9-3 in my opinion. I really needed that type of fight for 12 good action rounds. Good experience.”

How do you think will win in the other semi-final – Tete vs Donaire?

“Donaire can impress, you’ll never know with him, his left hook is good, veteran, intelligent, but I think Tete has got this with his great jab and ability to use his own rhythm to run the fight in his favour.”

How will you prepare to fight Naoya Inoue and what is your prediction for the fight?

“I have already started training in Puerto Rico but in a few weeks, my team and I are leaving and heading to Cuba to train there. I will be away from home, family and friends to be 100 percent focused on this important fight. I will win no matter what, by KO or UD. That’s my prediction.”

Dates and venues for next year’s sensational semi-finals will be announced soon.

WBSS Season 2 Semi-Finals:

Bantamweight

Nonito Donaire vs Zolani Tete

Naoya Inoue vs Emmanuel Rodriguez

Super-Lightweight

Regis Prograis vs Kiryl Relikh

Josh Taylor vs Ivan Baranchyk

Cruiserweight

Mairis Briedis vs Krzysztof Glowacki

Yunier Dorticos vs Andrew Tabiti

Ali Trophy Quarter-Final Results:

1. October 7th, Yokohama Arena, Yokohama, Japan – Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals

Naoya Inoue (Japan) beat Juan Carlos Payano (Dominican Republic) – KO1

WBA ‘Regular’ Bantamweight Championship

&

Kiryl Relikh (Belarus) beat Eduard Troyanovsky (Russia) – UD

WBA Super-Lightweight Championship

2. October 13th, Ekaterinburg Expo, Ekaterinburg, Russia – Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals

Zolani Tete (South Africa) beat Mikhail Aloyan (Russia) – UD

WBO Bantamweight World Championship

&

Andrew Tabiti (USA) beat Ruslan Fayfer (Russia) – UD

Cruiserweight Quarter-Final

3. October 20th, CFE Arena, Orlando, USA – Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals

Emmanuel Rodriguez (Puerto Rico) beat Jason Moloney (Australia) – SD

IBF Bantamweight Championship

&

Yunier Dorticos (Cuba) beat Mateusz Masternak (Poland) – UD

Cruiserweight Quarter-Final

4. October 27th, U.N.O. Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, USA – Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals

Regis Prograis (United States) beat Terry Flanagan (England) – UD

‘Interim’ WBC Super-Lightweight Title

&

Ivan Baranchyk (Belarus) beat Anthony Yigit (Sweden) – TKO7

Vacant IBF Super-Lightweight Championship

5. November 3rd, SSE Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland – Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals

Nonito Donaire (Philippines) beat Ryan Burnett (Northern Ireland) – TKO4

WBA ‘Unified’ Bantamweight Championship

&

Josh Taylor (Scotland) beat Ryan Martin (United States) – TKO7

WBC Super-Lightweight Silver Title

6. November 10th, UIC Pavilion in Chicago, USA – Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals

Mairis Briedis beat Noel Mikaelian – UD

WBC Diamond Belt

&

Krzysztof Glowacki beat Maksim Vlasov – UD

vacant Interim WBO World Championship