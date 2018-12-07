Vasyl Lomachenko Takes Shots At Manny Pacquiao as an ‘Old Legend’ and Says Mikey Garcia is the Future Fight he Wants

Chris lives in U.S.A. He loves attending shows and chatting to boxing stars and sharing his opinion. He likes to write about UK and USA boxing news and you can read various news story’s ranging from interviews to opinion pieces.

This weekend, from the Hulu Theater inside of Madison Square Garden in New York, WBA lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko (11-1, 9 KO’s) will face off with WBO lightweight champion Jose Pedraza (25-1, 12 KO’s) on ESPN.

This fight marks the return to the ring for Lomachenko following seven months of absence. In May, Lomachenko rose from the canvas to stop three-division champion Jorge Linares in the 11th round in a classic matchup. But afterwards, it was revealed that the Ukrainian star had suffered a shoulder injury and he had to be sidelined.

In that time, Pedraza defeated former champion Ray Beltran to capture the WBO title and now Lomachenko is up next for the Puerto Rican fighter.

“I had a very interesting camp,” Lomachenko said when speaking of his injury. “I had hard sparring sessions and good preparation for this fight. I used all of my punches, and I think it will be the same as before {the surgery}.”

Lomachenko has faced a variety of former champions contenders for a fighter with only a dozen fights, yet he admits he doesn’t know what to expect with Pedraza.

“I can’t answer that now,” said Lomachenko. “I need to feel what he brings, and after that, I can compare. His style is not very interesting and not comfortable for all boxers because he’s always on defense and waiting for a mistake. If you’ve seen my fights, it will be similar to the {Miguel} Marriaga fight. They have the same style.”

Lomachenko does admit that there aren’t a whole lot of big names between 135 and 140 pounds, and that he likely won’t rise in weight to welterweight, where several of the sport’s top attractions are.

“In my weight class and closer to my weight class, we don’t have a big superstar,” Lomachenko said. “Yes, we have big names at 147, but I can’t move up to 147 now because it’s too much {weight}, I think.”

There was once talk of Lomachenko possibly facing Filipino legend Manny Pacquiao at some catch weight, but the fight never materialized, Pacquiao, soon to be 40 years old, is now facing Adrien Broner on January 19 after signing an exclusive deal with adviser Al Haymon.

Lomachenko seems far from disappointed in not having faced Pacquiao.

“I’m not disrespecting Pacquiao, but I don’t want to make my name bigger because I beat an old legend,” Lomachenko said. “I have my own road. There are a lot of good fighters to fight who are comparable to me. He’s old. I think his career is done. I don’t want to become a legend in boxing because of him.”

Before wrapping up his time with the press, Lomachenko admitted that the fight he desires is with WBC lightweight champion Mikey Garcia, who recently vacated his IBF title.

“Seriously, I want a fight with Mikey Garcia,” said Lomachenko. “I think this fight will happen. Then, I don’t know.”

Only problem is that Garcia is rising up in weight two classes to face off with IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. on March 19 in Arlington, Texas. Lomachenko will have to wait and see how this all plays out.