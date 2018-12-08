Amir Khan eyeing off Terence Crawford bout if Kell Brook doesn’t come to the party on weight

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Amir Khan 33-4 (20) says that a fight between himself and British rival Kell Brook 37-2 (26) will only take place if the 32-year-old Sheffield boxer agrees to a second-day weigh-in.

The pair appeared on good terms when they shook hands in Manchester last month but the proposed all-British clash now seems to be as far away as ever.

Bolton’s Khan, 31, is already looking elsewhere for opponents, with American WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford 34-0 (25) in his sights.

“I went over to him to show respect and say there were no problems between us,” Khan said of his meeting with Brook to the Mirror Sport.

“I said, ‘let’s make this fight happen,’ and he said he was struggling to make 147lb but we kind of agreed to that limit. Then I said there is a 10lb limit on top and he either takes that or the fight doesn’t happen – and guess what, I never had a response back.

“Maybe they thought they had me backed into a corner and that I had nowhere to go but it’s a slap in the face for everyone.

“I’m not stupid, I had to see what other options are out there and the Crawford fight is there.

“I’m the A-side in this fight and he’s not agreeing to my terms; when I fought Canelo [Alvarez], he was the A-side and I agreed to everything he wanted.”

Southpaw Crawford won the welterweight title with a dominant ninth round stoppage of Australian Jeff Horn in June. He defended the title with a TKO12 of Jose Benavidez Jr in October.

The 31-year-old is a former WBO lightweight champion and unified the junior welterweight titles before moving up in weight to 147-pounds.

It is believed that Khan could earn as much as £4million to fight Crawford in New York on March 23.

“The Crawford fight is out there for me and the Brook fight would be massive for me; my team is looking at where we go from here,” continued Khan.

“I don’t want to be in the position where people are saying I’m scared of Kell Brook because that’s not the case, especially if I fight Crawford.

“I’ve gone up in weight and fought Canelo and these are the fights I want to be involved in, against the best in the world and the Crawford fight is tougher than the Brook fight.

“It’s a legacy fight; winning that fight takes me to another level, it makes me one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

“I’ve never been outclassed by any boxer and I think it would be a great match-up; it would be a fight that would showcase a lot of skill, speed and movement.

“He’s pound-for-pound No.1 and for me to have the chance to fight Crawford is way bigger.”

Meanwhile Brook will face Commonwealth junior middleweight champion Michael ‘Pretty Boy’ Zerafa 25-2 (14) of Australia at Sheffield Arena on Saturday night.