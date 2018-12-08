Freddie Roach thrilled to be rejoining Team Pacquiao, says Manny will “kill” Adrien Broner

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach has little doubt of the result of the upcoming Manny Pacquiao 60-7-2 (39) versus Adrien Broner 33-3-1 (24) fight scheduled to take place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 19.

“Manny will kill Broner. You can bet your house on it,” Roach said in an interview with Philboxing.com. “Broner tries to fight like (Floyd) Mayweather but he’s nowhere near the skill level. He even uses the shoulder-roll.”

But Roach warned that 29-year-old Cincinnati-native shouldn’t be underestimated.

See Also

“Broner’s the type who can make an opponent look bad so Manny can’t take him lightly,” he continued.

The fight will be the first time Roach has cornered Pacquiao since their ill-fated trip to Australia in July last year when Brisbane schoolteacher Jeff ‘The Hornet’ Horn 19-1-1 (13) dethroned the then-WBO welterweight champion.

Roach became collateral damage in the aftermath with Pacquiao making changes to his team that saw lifelong friend and assistant trainer Buboy Fernandez take over the reins as head coach for the 39-year-old Pacquaio’s ring return in July when he claimed the WBA ‘regular’ 147-pound title from Lucas Matthysse in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The Wild Card boss will be returning to the Pacquiao team in a role that will see him oversee aspects of popular Filipino southpaw’s preparation.

“Buboy did a good job with Manny in getting him ready for Matthysse and the result was a knockout,” said Roach.

“I hadn’t talked with Manny since the Horn fight, then we met up two weeks ago when he went to LA for the second stop in the press tour to promote the Broner fight. We spoke for about 15 minutes.

“It’s up to Manny how he wants me to be involved with the team. I’m just happy to be back. He’ll be working out at the Wild Card Gym, which is like his home.”

The training camp will be shorter than usual but Roach insists there will still be plenty of time to prepare.

“I’ll be ready to do whatever Manny wants me to do,” he said. “It’s not a long training period for Manny, like eight weeks in total. We’re rushing it but Manny will be fine. There’s time to prepare. It won’t be a problem.”