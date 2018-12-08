Heralded Prospect Brian Ceballo to make New York homecoming Saturday night at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Undefeated welterweight prospect Brian Ceballo returns home for the 1st time as a professional when he takes on 38-fight veteran, Daniel Calzada this Saturday night at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

The 24 year-old from New York City has a record of 5-0 with three knockouts.

The scheduled six-round part will be part of the undercard, which will be streamed live beginning at 6 p.m. eastern time on ESPN+.

Ceballo, who was a five-time New York Golden Gloves champion and took home a staggering 17 National titles, is promoted by 360 Promotions, has been kept very active as this will be his 6th fight in nine fights since turning professional in March.

“It’s great to be fighting at home, and especially being able to fight at Madison Square Garden as a professional boxer,” said Ceballo. “I would like to thank my close team for this opportunity including my coaches Colin Morgan & Khuong Chau, Split-T Management, 360 Promotions, and Top Rank! I look forward to Saturday so that the boxing world can see what Brian Ceballo is really about. Thank you to everyone coming to support.”

“The Garden has always been a special for Brian as he won won several Gew York Golden Gloves championships there,” said David McWater of Split-T Management. “He is going to put on a show for his family and friends, and show the boxing world why he is looked at as one of the top prospects in the world.”