Hrgovic And Johnson Weigh-in, Ready For Zagreb Showdown

Filip Hrgović and Kevin Johnson both weighed in today ahead of their heavyweight showdown tomorrow night at the KC Drazen Petrovic in Zagreb.

Hrgović, the Rio 2016 Olympic Bronze Medallist and current WBC International Champion, will be boxing in his hometown for a second time following his knockout win over Amir Mansour in September at the Arena Zagreb.

Hrgović will look to continue his World title charge but can expect tough competition from Johnson, a former World title challenger, who has previously shared the ring with Vitali Klitschko, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

Heavyweight – 8 Rounds:

Filip Hrgović: 105.5 kg

Kevin Johnson: 117.8 kg

The undercard features Croatian female star Ivana Habazin in a rematch with Eva Bajic plus rising German star Leon Bauer against Portugal’s Jorge Silva.

Super Welterweight – 10 Rounds:

Ivana Habazin: 69.9 kg

Eva Bajic: 68.1 kg

Super Middleweight – 8 Rounds:

Leon Bauer: 76 kg

Jorge Silva: 76.3 kg

Super Welterweight – 8 Rounds:

Sladan Janjanin: 69.6 kg

Jorge Silva: 71 kg

Heavyweight – 8 Rounds:

Ivica Perkovic: 119 kg

Zoltan Csala: 115.7 kg

Filip Hrgović vs. Kevin Johnson tops an action-packed fight card at the KC Drazen Petrovic. Tickets start from 150 KN and are available via online www.eventim.hr. All the action will be broadcast live on RTL in Croatia.