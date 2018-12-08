Rene Alvarado v Carlos Morales Official Weights

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Alvarado vs. Morales is a 12-round WBA Super Featherweight World Title Eliminator presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate,”THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING,” and Hennessy, “Never Stop, Never Settle.” The fights will take place Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. Doors open and the first fight begins at 4:30 p.m. PT. The action will be streamed live globally on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page beginning at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET.

Tickets for the event are on sale and start at $25. Tickets will be available at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino box office, by calling 1-800-827-2946, or by purchasing online at www.fantasyspringsresort.com.

See Also

For more information, visit www.goldenboypromotions.com. Follow on Twitter @GoldenBoyBoxing. Become a fan on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/GoldenBoyBoxing

Follow on Instagram @GoldenBoyBoxing and @OscarDeLaHoya. Follow the conversation using #GBPonFB and #AlvaradoMorales

Photos and videos are available to download by clicking here or by copying and

pasting link: http://bit.ly/AlvaradoMorales into a browser. Credit must be given to Golden Boy Promotions for photos and videos used.