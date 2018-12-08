TwitterFacebook

Unbeaten Bantamweight Eros Correa Makes Weight For Mexico Showdown

8 December 2018
sVl-YUL3
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Undefeated bantamweight prospect and 2012 U.S. Olympic alternate, Eros Correa (3-0, 3 KO), made weight for his upcoming bout in Tijuana, Mexico, taking place this Saturday, December 8, 2017 at the Municipal Auditorium. Correa weighed in at 120 lbs., while his opponent Luis Marin Lopez weighed in at 119 lbs.

Correa, who is managed by Andrew Bocanegra and Jesse Sanchez of Cali Boxing Management, will look to remain undefeated with a knockout out victory.

“I feel strong after today’s weight in and now I’m ready to do some damage,” said Eros Correa who resides in San Jose, Ca. “This will be another four-round fight, so I know I must start fast. I’m envisioning a devastating knockout. My goal will be to get him out of there early.”

See Also
Read more articles about:

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Skavydis.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US