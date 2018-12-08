WBC orders direct rematch of controversial heavyweight title fight between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

The World Boxing Council has heeded calls for an immediate rematch of last weekend’s controversial 12-round split draw between WBC champion Deonaty Wilder 40-0-1 (39) and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 27-0-1 (19) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Fury climbed off the deck twice in the later rounds but appeared to have done enough to earn a points decision victory. Canadian judge Robert Tapper agreed, awarding the fight to Fury by a score of 114-112. English judge Phil Edwards couldn’t separate the pair, scoring the fight 113-113, while Mexico’s Alejandro Rochin gave the fight to Wilder 115-111.

Fury’s promoter Frank Warren and the British Boxing Board of Control [BBBofC] were planning to file a formal complaint about Rochin’s scorecard.

See Also

The WBC released a statement on Friday calling for a direct rematch.

“The World Boxing Council conducted a voting through the board of governors, which resulted in a unanimous agreement to sanction a direct rematch between WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury,” it read.

“Wilder and Fury gave boxing one of the best fights in the heavyweight division in a long time, which has created tremendous popular demand for the fans to see a rematch.

“The WBC is happy to confirm that a direct rematch has been approved and will create in a ruling which will also consider the mandatory status of the division.

“I wish to once again congratulate Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury for their great battle inside the ring and for the exemplary sportsmanship after the bout.”

Both boxers have claimed victory in the aftermath of the fight but the vast majority of pundits and fans alike believe that Fury deserved the win.

It is expected that Team Fury will want the rematch to take place in the United Kingdom.