Is Targeting Luis Ortiz So Soon A Good Idea For Joe Joyce?

33 year old heavyweight prospect, Joe Joyce could face former world title challenger Luis Ortiz in his next fight. The Brit issued a challenge to him, which the Cuban recently accepted.

Reported in The Sun newspaper, Ortiz said: Ortiz said: “I will enjoy fighting Joyce and will enjoy giving him his first career loss but I want him to remember it was him who called me out.

“I wasn’t looking for him but again if he let his hype men or manager get in his head and thinks he’s that good and he wants it why wait?”

Ortiz now has a record of 30-1 with 26 KO’s, while Joyce had only just won his seventh fight against Joe Hanks just over a week ago. All of his victories have come by knockout so far. He also won his first strap in the Hanks fight, the WBA Continental title. Ortiz fought on the undercard of Tyson Fury‘s world title challenge to Deontay Wilder and was a little frustrating to watch even though he stopped Travis Kauffman in the 10th round. There was a lack of urgency on his part to get the job done, but perhaps he wanted to get some rounds under his belt. Whatever the reason, he was hardly flattering.

Due to his age and late start in professional boxing Joyce’s promotional team, Hayemaker Promotions, want to fast-track him to world scene success.

But is it too soon to fight somebody with the pedigree of a Luis Ortiz?

There have been several cases in which attempting to take shortcuts in boxing have backfired against fighters in the past. Although not a direct comparison, Adrien Broner flew up to welterweight from lightweight only to have lost his unbeaten record against some of the weight’s best. Vasyl Lomachenko, who tried to make history by becoming a world champion while having just two fights, lost convincingly to Orlando Salido on points.

But there have been some cases of success, too!

Boxers like David Reid, Leon Spinks and Davey Moore won world championships with very little experience and few contests. Moore, in particular, won the WBA light-middleweight title in just his ninth professional bout, while Spinks upset Muhammad Ali in his eighth fight to win two world championship belts from the WBC and the WBA.

If David Haye really wants to make it big as a promoter and is banking on Joe Joyce becoming his main attraction then he needs to tread carefully here, as he has quite a lot to lose! The payoff would be huge if Joyce wins but then you have to think about the real possibility that the 2014 gold medalist would be propelled to the world stage so quickly. And from there, would he be able to handle the likes of facing contenders such as Jarrell Miller and Jermaine Franklin, who is fighting under the Salita Promotions banner.

It took Anthony Joshua three years to be a world champion. If we apply the same kind of time scale to Joyce then he would be about 36 years of age by the time he has his first fight for a real championship strap. The Londoner also said he wants to become undisputed champion of the heavyweight division, so assuming he wins his first belt at 36 then it would typically take another three years, at least, to make some real progress regarding all of that.

If Joe went down the traditional route of targeting the domestic, the European and then finally the world scene then his end goal of being undisputed champion would be the most difficult to achieve because he would be around 38 or 39 years old. Time typically would not be on his side, however, some boxers can physically age differently. What that means is, if a combatant has not taken many clean punches during his career then he can fight in an age range that would be problematic for other boxers who have shipped far more damage. But looking over all of seven of Joyce’s bouts so far, he does get hit and does not seemingly mind being so.

If Joe really wants to take on some of the big guns right away then good luck to him. The next couple of years are going to be interesting for him and the fans whatever route he elects to go down. The more talent that the heavyweight division packs, the better. Things there are already in pretty good shape.

But nobody will complain if it takes a couple of more.